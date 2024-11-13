Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's On the Spot A Cappella Chaka Khan Duet Is Magic

Shady Characters and Cool Costumes | The Day of the Jackal on Peacock | NBC

An Exclusive Look at "Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises On Wicked" | NBC

An Exclusive Look at "Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises On Wicked" | NBC

Nothing to see here folks, it's just Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo creating a magical musical moment out of thin air.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

In a November 13 Instagram post, TODAY shared a preview clip of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's November 14 sit-down interview with Grande and Erivo. In the video, a simple question led to one of the sweetest moments ever between the two real-life besties!

"Is there a song when you guys just see each other that you just enjoy seeing together the most?" asked Kotb.

Both stars responded with the Chaka Khan classic, "I'm Every Woman."

"We haven't done it for anyone yet," Erivo cautioned.

But before Kotb and Guthrie knew what was happening, the duo launched into an impromptu and adorable duet of the song that showcased the next-level talent — and energy — Grande and Erivo share.

RELATED: Jeff Goldblum and Ariana Grande Met When She Was a Kid: See Their Adorable Photo

"We have chills! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing 'I'm Every Woman' during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for @wickedmovie. Watch the full interview on Thursday, November 14, only on #TodayShow," TODAY captioned.

Singing to each other with the biggest smiles ever, the Wicked stars made Chaka Khan proud with an instantly iconic a cappella performance that surely makes fans want to see the movie even more! Their pitch-perfect vocals were made to complement each other.

It seems that everything that Grande touches turns to gold, and the former Voice Coach singer alongside Erivo is a magical moment that any music fan can adore. We can't get enough of this pairing — keep the impressions and duets coming, ladies.

Here's what to know about "I'm Every Woman"

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Chaka Khan performs at Stern Grove on August 25, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Released in 1978 as Khan's debut single from her album Chaka, "I'm Every Woman" is considered one of the best dance songs ever. In 2022, Rolling Stone placed the song at #22 on their list of The 200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time.

Although Khan remixed the single in 1989, which brought more mainstream attention to the song, contemporary fans most likely recognize Whitney Houston's version of "I'm Every Woman," which the legendary singer released in 1993. The Houston version reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February of that year.

How can fans watch Wicked?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

RELATED: Why Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Got Matching Wicked Tattoos - and the Meaning Behind Them

The only way to see Wicked is to catch it during its theatrical run beginning on November 22. The film will eventually be available to stream on Peacock, but if you're anything like us, you won't be able to wait until then!

Wicked will arrive in theaters everywhere on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. There will be showings beginning November 21 in certain areas, so check your local theaters for show times.

However, the highly-anticipated movie isn't the only thing Wicked fans are looking forward to! Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises, a behind-the-scenes special, will air on NBC on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 p.m. ET before making its way to Peacock the following day. The hour-long special includes intimate looks at the film's set design and exclusive interviews with the main cast — it's the perfect way to get hyped for the film's official release!