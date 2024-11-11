Ariana Grande Nailed a British Accent with Her Hermione & Cynthia Erivo Impressions

An Exclusive Look at "Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises On Wicked" | NBC

When you're as talented as Ariana Grande, you can pull off anything — including a flawless British accent!

Universal Pictures' Wicked is hitting theaters in less than two weeks (November 22, 2024, to be exact), and fans can't wait to watch Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring the classic musical to life. In honor of Wicked's upcoming release, now is the perfect time to highlight Grande's unbelievably impressive British accent. She and Erivo have been inseparable BFFs since they began filming the movie, and it's only natural that some of Erivo's accent has rubbed off on the former Voice Coach.

In a 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Grande unveiled her Erivo impression in front of her stunned co-star — and it was incredible!

"That's really good, oh my God!" Erivo exclaimed. "The intonations are great, I'm hearing myself, that's so crazy."

It reached the point where Erivo and the interviewer were speechless. Grande's British accent has officially been perfected!

"We spend too much time together," Erivo explained.

"But not enough!" Grande happily added.

RELATED: "Defying Gravity": Everything to Know About Wicked's Most Iconic Song

Ariana Grande is the queen of impressions

Longtime fans know that the 31-year-old pop superstar is low-key one of the best impressionists around. Just check out Grande's hysterical impression of Harry Potter's Hermione during a recent podcast appearance alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang.

Speaking of SNL, Grande's spot-on Jennifer Lawrence is something that has lived in our heads rent-free since she performed it back in 2016. Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg for the multi-time Grammy winner. Want to kill an entire afternoon? Google "Ariana Grande celebrity impressions," and you'll be busy for hours. She's that good.

How can you watch Ariana Grande in Wicked?

The only way to watch Wicked is to catch it during its theatrical run beginning on November 22. At an undetermined time after that, the film will eventually be available to stream on Peacock, but if you're anything like us, you won't be able to wait until then!

Wicked will arrive in theaters everywhere on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. There will be showings beginning November 21 in certain areas, so check your local theaters for show times.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appear in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Just ahead of that, fans can tune into Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises, a behind-the-scenes special on NBC on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 p.m. ET before making its way to Peacock the following day. The hour-long special includes intimate looks at the film's set design and exclusive interviews with the main cast!