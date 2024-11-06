"Defying Gravity": Everything to Know About Wicked's Most Iconic Song

There are a total of 19 musical cues on Wicked's Broadway soundtrack, but only one song has become wholly emblematic of the entire stage production: "Defying Gravity." And you can bet it will be similarly electric when Universal Pictures' adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hits the big screen later this month!

Sung by Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) near the end of the show's first act, the poignantly triumphant anthem (written by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz) marks a major turning point in the friendship between the two friends, who have just learned that the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum in the film) is not the wonderful figure he appears to be.

Not wanting to use her magical prowess for nefarious purposes against Oz's oppressed animal population, Elphaba embraces her individuality and literally defies gravity on a flying broomstick, which might as well be a double-edged sword. She gains her freedom, yes, but at the cost of becoming Public Enemy Number One: the Wicked Witch of the West.

Listen to "Defying Gravity" from Wicked's original Broadway production, as performed by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth

Who sings "Defying Gravity" in the Wicked movie? Naturally, "Defying Gravity" will be prominently featured in Wicked, Jon M. Chu's long-awaited movie version of the hit musical. The film version of the song is performed by main co-stars Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda).

“I was really aware of the moment of doing this iconic song that people know and love,” Erivo says in the official production notes. “I’m so grateful that I get to put my spin on it and dive into it. There’s everything I could have wished for in this particular song. There’s no ceiling — anything is possible, and nothing is impossible. It's a song that reminds us that those dreams of yours that you fear are too far could happen if you just believe in yourself.”

“Cynthia is an extraordinary actress with some of the best instincts I’ve ever encountered in terms of what’s happening within the character, moment-to-moment, and how that’s expressed,” adds Schwartz, who serves as an executive producer on the two-part adaptation. "She has amazing control over her voice. It’s like a great instrumentalist knowing how to get the most out of a great instrument. That’s what I’ve seen as she’s sung these songs, recorded and performed them. She brings a ferocity to Elphaba and a depth to the character that is beautifully expressed in everything she does, especially in ‘Defying Gravity.’"

Wicked's "Defying Gravity" lyrics

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

[GLINDA, spoken]

Elphaba, why couldn't you have stayed calm for once?

Instead of flying off the handle!

I hope you're happy



[GLINDA]

I hope you're happy now

I hope you're happy how you've hurt your cause forever

I hope you think you're clever



[ELPHABA, spoken]

I hope you're happy



[ELPHABA]

I hope you're happy, too

I hope you're proud how you

Would grovel in submission, to feed your own ambition



[GLINDA & ELPHABA]

So though I can't imagine how

I hope you're happy right now



[GLINDA, spoken]

Elphie, listen to me, just say you're sorry!



[GLINDA]

You can still be with the Wizard

What you've worked and waited for

You can have all you ever wanted

[ELPHABA, spoken]

I know



[ELPHABA]

But I don't want it

No, I can't want it anymore

Something has changed within me

Something is not the same

I'm through with playing by the rules

Of someone else's game

Too late for second-guessing

Too late to go back to sleep

It's time to trust my instincts

Close my eyes and leap!



It's time to try defying gravity

I think I'll try defying gravity

And you can't pull me down



[GLINDA]

Can't I make you understand

You're having delusions of grandeur?



[ELPHABA]

I'm through accepting limits

'Cause someone says they're so

Some things I cannot change

But 'til I try, I'll never know!

Too long I've been afraid of

Losing love, I guess I've lost

Well, if that's love

It comes at much too high a cost!

I'd sooner buy defying gravity

Kiss me goodbye, I'm defying gravity

And you can't pull me down



[ELPHABA, spoken]

Glinda, come with me

Think of what we could do, together!



[ELPHABA]

Unlimited

Together, we're unlimited

Together we'll be the greatest team there's ever been

Glinda, dreams the way we planned 'em



[GLINDA]

If we work in tandem



[GLINDA & ELPHABA]

There's no fight we cannot win

Just you and I, defying gravity

With you and I defying gravity



[ELPHABA]

They'll never bring us down!



[ELPHABA, spoken]

Well, are you coming?

[GLINDA]

I hope you're happy

Now that you're choosing this



[ELPHABA, spoken]

You, too



[ELPHABA]

I hope it brings you bliss



[GLINDA & ELPHABA]

I really hope you get it

And you don't live to regret it

I hope you're happy in the end

I hope you're happy, my friend



[ELPHABA]

So if you care to find me

Look to the western sky!

As someone told me lately

"Everyone deserves the chance to fly!"

And if I'm flying solo

At least I'm flying free

To those who'd ground me

Take a message back from me



Tell them how I am defying gravity!

I'm flying high, defying gravity!

And soon, I'll match them in renown

And nobody in all of Oz

No wizard that there is or was

Is ever gonna bring me down!



[GLINDA]

I hope you're happy



[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Look at her! She's wicked!

Get her!



[ELPHABA]

Bring me down!



[CITIZENS OF OZ]

No one mourns the wicked!

So we've got to bring her...



[ELPHABA]

Oh!



[CITIZENS OF OZ]

...down!

(lyrics via Genius)