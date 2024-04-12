Kelly Clarkson Gave Her All to Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" with the Highest Note

Funk is alive and well on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Former The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson's rendition of "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan will make you want to get up and dance, and you absolutely should. Check it out now.

About "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan

The song is from American Funk band Rufus and Chaka Khan's 1983 album Stompin' At The Savoy. The melody was composed by keyboard player Dave Wolinski, and after executives at Warner Brothers gave the tune only a luke warm response, he told them, “If you don’t release the song … I will give that thing to Quincy [Jones] for Michael [Jackson],” per Rolling Stone.

The lyrics to "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan

Captured effortlessly

That's the way it was

Happened so naturally

Did not know it was love

The next thing I felt was you

Holdin' me close

What was I gonna do?

I let myself go

And now we're flyin' through the stars

I hope this night will last forever

I've been waitin' for you

It's been so long

I knew just what I would do

When I heard your song

You filled my heart with a kiss

You gave me freedom

You knew I could not resist

I needed someone

And now we're flyin' through the stars

I hope this night will last forever

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Kelly Clarkson performs on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 1, 2024. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Ain't nobody (nobody)

Loves me better (loves me better)

Makes me happy

Makes me feel this way (nobody)

Ain't nobody (ain't nobody)

Loves me better, than you

I wait for night time to come

To bring you to me

I can't believe I'm the one

I was so lonely

I feel like no one could feel

I must be dreamin'

I want this dream to be real

I need this feelin'

I make my wish upon a star

And hope this night will last forever

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Ain't nobody (ain't nobody)

Loves me better

Makes me happy

Makes me feel this way (nobody, baby)

Ain't nobody (nobody, baby)

Loves me better (nobody makes me feel)

Ain't nobody

Loves me better, than you

At first you put your arms around me

Then you put your charms around me

I can't resist this sweet surrender

Oh, my nights are warm and tender

We stare into each other's eyes

And what we see is no surprise

Got a feelin' most would treasure

And a love so deep we cannot measure

Ain't nobody (nobody)

Loves me better

Makes me happy

Makes me feel this way

Ain't nobody (ain't nobody)

Loves me better (nobody)

Ain't nobody

Loves me better (nobody, baby)

Ain't nobody (nobody, baby)

Loves me better

Makes me happy

Makes me feel this way

