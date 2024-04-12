Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kelly Clarkson Gave Her All to Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" with the Highest Note
Need to dance ASAP.
Funk is alive and well on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Former The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson's rendition of "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan will make you want to get up and dance, and you absolutely should. Check it out now.
About "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan
The song is from American Funk band Rufus and Chaka Khan's 1983 album Stompin' At The Savoy. The melody was composed by keyboard player Dave Wolinski, and after executives at Warner Brothers gave the tune only a luke warm response, he told them, “If you don’t release the song … I will give that thing to Quincy [Jones] for Michael [Jackson],” per Rolling Stone.
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Had the Weirdest Experience with a Fan in the Bathroom (VIDEO)
The lyrics to "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan
Captured effortlessly
That's the way it was
Happened so naturally
Did not know it was love
The next thing I felt was you
Holdin' me close
What was I gonna do?
I let myself go
And now we're flyin' through the stars
I hope this night will last forever
I've been waitin' for you
It's been so long
I knew just what I would do
When I heard your song
You filled my heart with a kiss
You gave me freedom
You knew I could not resist
I needed someone
And now we're flyin' through the stars
I hope this night will last forever
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Ain't nobody (nobody)
Loves me better (loves me better)
Makes me happy
Makes me feel this way (nobody)
Ain't nobody (ain't nobody)
Loves me better, than you
I wait for night time to come
To bring you to me
I can't believe I'm the one
I was so lonely
I feel like no one could feel
I must be dreamin'
I want this dream to be real
I need this feelin'
I make my wish upon a star
And hope this night will last forever
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Ain't nobody (ain't nobody)
Loves me better
Makes me happy
Makes me feel this way (nobody, baby)
Ain't nobody (nobody, baby)
Loves me better (nobody makes me feel)
Ain't nobody
Loves me better, than you
At first you put your arms around me
Then you put your charms around me
I can't resist this sweet surrender
Oh, my nights are warm and tender
We stare into each other's eyes
And what we see is no surprise
Got a feelin' most would treasure
And a love so deep we cannot measure
Ain't nobody (nobody)
Loves me better
Makes me happy
Makes me feel this way
Ain't nobody (ain't nobody)
Loves me better (nobody)
Ain't nobody
Loves me better (nobody, baby)
Ain't nobody (nobody, baby)
Loves me better
Makes me happy
Makes me feel this way
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Ultra-Angelic "What Was I Made For?" Cover Is a Career Highlight