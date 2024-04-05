Kelly Clarkson Had the Weirdest Experience with a Fan in the Bathroom (VIDEO)

Autograph hunters, please don't do this. Though she loves her fans, even Kelly Clarkson needs privacy in the commode. But one particularly zealous admirer followed her almost into her stall, and Clarkson dealt with it the best way she knew how.

Kelly Clarkson was cornered in a bathroom stall by a fan

Talking to Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former The Voice Coach told the story of tone of the most intense fans she's encountered. “I’ve had someone literally come [into a bathroom] while I am in the stall and just slide paper and pen under,” Clarkson said, shocking Burnett and Wiig.

To make matters worse, at the time, Clarkson was...doing what humans do when they digest. “I’m just going to be real: I wasn’t just peeing. I was like, ‘There’s a situation going down in here, I would actually back away, ma’am,’” Clarkson joked. But to her credit, the "Breakaway" singer came through.“ You know what? I signed it,” she said, continuing, “I did, and then I was like, ‘Have a nice day.’”

If the fan was grateful or embarrassed, she didn't say. “She didn’t say a word,” Clarkson added. “It was so sad, but funny. I didn’t even ask a name, I just signed.”

Carol Burnett was also found in the ladies' room

The comedy legend had her own story of a fan following her into the bathroom, though it was far more understandable. “I remember I was sitting there and I hear these little feet come in. And it’s a little girl because I could see her little shoes. And she stopped like that, and she bent under and she said, ‘Are you Carol Burnett?’” Burnett recalled. Clarkson replied, “At least it’s a kid — this is a grown-ass woman who did it to me.”

Burnett had a better encounter with Elvis

In a chat with Stephen Colbert, Burnett recounted a much less awkward first encounter -- with Elvis Presley himself. "I met him; he was very sweet, and I got his autograph for my kid sister," she said of meeting the crooner at the Ed Sullivan Show during the height of Presley's fame.

Still, she wasn't happy to be booked opposite the biggest star in the world at the time. “I was on when Elvis was on, when he was in the army. They did a whole big thing when he was in the army on the stage...And they put me on first...Nobody wanted to see me. I mean, it was Elvis, ‘Where the hell is Elvis?’” Burnett recalled, admitting, “I bombed. It was awful."

