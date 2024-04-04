Kelly Clarkson's Favorite Thing About Living in "Magical" NYC Is So... Normal

Kelly Clarkson's favorite New York City activity is downright pedestrian.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show and former Coach on The Voice revealed that like most New Yorkers, she loves traveling in the city on foot. There's really nothing like it.

Kelly Clarkson's favorite part of living in the Big Apple

Since moving her talk show from Los Angeles to New York City, Kelly Clarkson has thrown herself into getting to know her new home. "I love New York. Walking around is my favorite part. You have to immerse yourself in the place that you’re living," the "Breakaway" singer told Access. "I never did that in LA," she continued, referring to Hollywood's famously un-commuter-friendly streets.

Like many, if not most, New Yorkers, Clarkson takes her walks with AirPods in, listening to music. Specifically, whatever song she'll be performing next. "Usually I’m learning the Kellyoke on the way to the stage," she revealed. Kellyoke is her popular covers segment in which she lends her booming voice to well-known singles. And it's a lot to keep track of! "You can be as prepared as you want, but there’s a hundred and eighty songs per season." Some of her recent renditions include "Wide Awake" by Katy Perry and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Why Kelly Clarkson loves 30 Rock

"It feels like we’ve been here the whole time," said Clarkson of the studio, and the famous building, where she now shoots her show. Rockefeller Center, too, is a great place to stroll. "It’s incredible who you see just walking down the halls or in an elevator."

And clearly, Clarkson feels at home in her new-ish environs. The singer described her current mindset as "Free just to do anything. Opportunity and possibilities are endless. We’re in a magical place, me and my kids."

After a day of rubbing elbows with celebrities and cultural figures, Clarkson says, she decompresses by removing her shoes, false lashes and hair extensions. Kelly Clarkson: continually relatable.

Kelly Clarkson heads to Paris soon

This summer, Clarkson will have a new city to take in on her walks: Paris. She's part of the NBC team covering the Summer Olympic Opening Ceremony in the French capital on July 26.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.