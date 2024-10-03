Jenna Bush Hager Welcomed a New Addition to Her Family — But There's No Name Yet

The Bush Hager family just got the fuzziest new member, but... she doesn't have a name.

On Instagram, TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her daughter Mila, 11, has adopted a tabby kitten, and is deciding between two names for the little girl. Read on to find out what they are.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila gets a new kitten

"Mila Hager's new kitten is officially home! 🥰" the Hoda & Jenna account revealed on October 3. "According to JBH, there are two finalists for the kitten's potential name: Mocha Spiced Latte Hager (aka “Mo”) and Maize Moo Hager (aka “May-May”)." The post specified that while Mila would be making the ultimate choice, fans are welcome to comment their preference.

Mila also has some very specific ideas on spelling. "Maize," another word for corn, is not one of the contenders. "Quick edit (according to Mila!) Maisie is spelled this way! lol," Bush Hager commented. Pretty sure it rhymes with Daisy.

In the three photos, you can see the as-yet-unnamed kitten cuddling with her new family, and it's clear she's found her perfect forever home, snuggling up to Mila and gazing adoringly at Bush Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila has always been a cat lover

When Mila turned 10, her proud mother gave her a heartfelt shoutout via Instagram: "Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!) 10 years ago in front of my friends at my baby shower. Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama."

In the pictures, Mila's holding a big, fluffy cat.

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

In addition to her oldest daughter, the book club leader and her husband Henry Hager share daughter Poppy and son Hal.

The pair met way back in 2004 when Hager was working for former President George W. Bush — Bush Hager's grandfather — and these days, "JBH" never misses an opportunity to praise her man.

On the May 10 episode of TODAY, reflected, "His birthday was yesterday. He turned 46. He had turned 30 the day before we got married, so I feel really lucky to have met somebody that has given me three beautiful little babes. We've created a life together and I'm pretty proud of us."