Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter, Mila, Is Her Mirror Image in New Summer Pic

For millions of TODAY fans, late June served as the unofficial kickoff to Cowgirl Summer — and even Jenna Bush Hager's adorable family is getting in on the festivities.

Hager's entire family was in attendance for the latest TODAY Citi Concert Series performance on June 25, when Lainey Wilson braved the intense New York City heat and kicked off "Cowgirl Summer" with a bang and an unforgettable set. Fans of The Voice certainly recognized Wilson from her epic finale performance (and the subsequent surprise given to her by season-winning Coach Reba McEntire).

Hager posted a photo of herself and her three kids (Mila, Poppy, and Hal) from the event to Instagram. We can't get over how 11-year-old Mila, Hager's oldest child, is a spitting image of her famous mom. Strong twinning vibes over here.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter, Mila, is a makeup wiz

As Hager's first child, Mila has always had a special bond with her mom. Shortly after giving birth, Hager confessed to TODAY that being a mom made her more happy than she ever thought possible.

"I'm totally crazy about her," she explained. "I don't even really like the color pink, and there's pink all over my apartment.. I like things to be really neat, and there's bottles and things all over, and we're just as happy as can be."

During a recent on-air conversation with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb revolving around their skincare routines as children, Hager revealed that Mila is unexpectedly talented in one specific area: makeup!

"She is 11," Hager said. "And at 11 years old, I remember coming out, we were going to church, and I put on some makeup, all over my face, and I think it looked clown-like. And my father was like, 'Now we're going to be late for church.' I had to go wash my makeup off. But meanwhile, somehow, at 11 years old, my child is like a little Bobbi Brown. It's not too much! She does the right amount. It's not crazy. I don't know."

Ultimately, the mom of three is nothing but impressed by her daughter's skills.

"I would let her do my makeup," Hager confessed.