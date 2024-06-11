Jenna Bush Hager Tears Up Over What Grandpa George H.W. Bush Told Her Before Passing

Life lessons can come when you least expect them — and TODAY viewers got a first-hand example of how it can happen while watching their favorite morning show.

A heartfelt moment stemming from a conversation between co-anchors Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during the June 5 episode of TODAY should remind us what is most important in life. While discussing an upcoming documentary both women were eagerly anticipating, they briefly touched upon the film's theme — more specifically, the importance of living life to the fullest, facing your fears, and surrounding yourself with the ones who matter most.

This topic rang especially true for Hager, who began tearing up as she recalled one of her last moments with her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, who passed in 2018.

George H.W. Bush's wise words to granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager

"It reminded me of this evening I spent with my grandpa, and he could barely speak and I was sitting between him and he leaned over to me and he's like, 'Don't forget to enjoy the game,'" she said sweetly.

"And it was at the end of his life and at sort of the beginning of mine, relatively," Hager continued while tearing up. "And to hear somebody that had done everything, be like, 'Don't forget to be in it,' to enjoy it, to be part of it, I'll never forget it."

The gravity of Hager's emotion wasn't lost on Kotb, who put everything into perspective for viewers watching at home.

"You're right," Kotb said. "But what great advice from him because you always wonder at the end, 'What are you saying'? After you lived a whole life, what are you saying at the very end? And that was it."

TODAY is a multifaceted program. Sometimes there are fun segments, like Al Roker reuniting with people he first met 30 years ago or Big Dare challenges. Other times, like this, the award-winning show highlights topics and issues that are bigger than all of us.