How to Watch Celine Dion's Interview Special with Hoda Kotb on NBC (DETAILS)

Here's everything you need to know about the primetime special.

Since being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune neurological disorder in 2022, Celine Dion has been mum about what life is like living with an illness that affects her career so immensely — until now.

Fans won't have to wait long to get a much-needed health update from Dion. In an upcoming exclusive primetime interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, the award-winning artist will speak candidly about her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome for the very first time.

"In her first broadcast interview since she revealed in 2022 that she has the rare neurological condition, Celine Dion describes to Hoda Kotb the effects that it has had on her voice and body," TODAY captioned their Instagram announcement.

Here's everything to know about the primetime special — including when and how to watch it.

When Celine Dion's primetime interview special air?

It's official: the one-on-one interview is set for 10/9c on Tuesday, June 11, right after the third round of America's Got Talent Season 19 Auditions. In addition to Dion's candid thoughts about her diagnosis, the primetime special will feature exclusive footage from the upcoming Amazon documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

That same day, viewers will catch a sneak preview of the interview on that morning's TODAY broadcast.

The 56-year-old singer, responsible for such mega-hits like "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself," and "That's the Way it Is," will address various topics concerning her diagnosis, from the physical struggles she's dealt with to the impact the debilitating disease has had on both her professional and personal life.

Where can I watch the Celine Dion's interview with Hoda Kotb?

There's only one place to catch Dion's exclusive interview with Kotb: NBC. Set your DVRs, mark your calendars, and set a cell phone reminder. Make sure you're tuned in to NBC at 10/9c on Tuesday, June 11.

Hoda Kotb on the TODAY Show on Friday, April 12, 2024; Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Dion famously revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 in an emotional social media post. Stiff Person Syndrome's toll on her body — especially her voice — led her to cancel a 2023 European tour.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she explained. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Most recently, Dion shocked fans and viewers alike when she made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards to announce the winner of the Album of the Year award.

The five-time Grammy winner was greeted with a well-deserved standing ovation.