Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Mom Laura Bush's Ultimate Comeback for Your Bored Kids

The TODAY host revealed the wise words the former FLOTUS imparted to her as a mother.

Every mom and dad knows essential parenting tips can come at you from any angle. Earlier this week, TODAY co-anchors Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb took to social media to pass along advice from Hager's mom, Laura Bush, on how to zing your kids when they complain about being bored!

Jenna Bush Hager shares a parenting tip she inherited from her mom, Laura Bush

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

In the video shared to the ladies' TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Instagram account, Hager wasted no time revealing her parental frustrations to her social media followers. The 42-year-old shared three kids with her husband Henry Hager: Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4. Kotb has daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

"Okay, Mama's done with 'I'm bored mama. I'm bored, can I get on the iPad mama? What can I do?'" she exasperatedly explained. "I'll just say what my momma used to say."

"Go outside," Kotb offered.

"Well, go outside, but she would also say, 'Bored people are boring,'" Hager said. "Yeah! Mama's done!"

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer Showed the Adorably Cramped Way Her Kids Cuddle With Her at Home

So there you have it. Parents, don't be afraid to zing your children with a little comeback.

Kotb was clearly delighted with this particular story, and honestly, we don't know what was more adorable: Hager excitedly passing along her mom's wisdom or Kotb's excited reaction.

"That's right, Laura Bush!" Kotb declared, giving props to the former First Lady.

It was just another authentic moment between the two women, and it's always good to see them having fun when the traditional TODAY cameras aren't rolling.

Jenna Bush Hager channels her mother whenever she can

Laura Bush and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: Al Roker & His Granddaughter Are Smile Twins in This Sweet Memorial Day Pic

The mother-daughter relationship between Hager and former FLOTUS is endearing, and Hager never passes up an opportunity to pay respect whenever possible. For Mother's Day 2024, Hager took to Instagram to share a tender message for her mom, along with a wonderful throwback photo carousel.

"Happiest mama's day to my beautiful one Laura Bush… like mother, like mother!" Hager captioned. "Thanks to you and your mama for bringing all things beautiful into my life! And… bringing me into my life!"

It's clear Bush has plenty of wisdom to dispense to her daughter, and we can't wait to see what other bits of advice she passes down to Hager in the future — after all, fans of TODAY will benefit!