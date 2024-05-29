Dylan Dreyer Showed the Adorably Cramped Way Her Kids Cuddle With Her at Home

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer took to social media over Memorial Day weekend 2024 to give fans a glimpse of her off-camera home life. As it turns out, she lives quite similarly to all of us. And sweetly, her three kids (Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty) love cuddling up next to her whenever the opportunity arises.

"I mean, our couch can comfortably fit our family, but I wouldn't haven't it any other way! Even you, Bosco!" Dreyer captioned a photo on Instagram of her kids and dog all piled up on her — even though their couch is huge and has enough room for all of them to sit with space.

Dylan Dreyer enjoys Memorial Day weekend with her family

Dyland Dreyer appears on The TODAY Show on Monday, April 15, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

It's true: The family pup, Bosco, couldn't help but get in on the action, taking a well-deserved nap next to Dreyer and her kids

We're sure every mom will agree: Comfortable or not, what parent would say no to this endearingly impractical living room seating arrangement?

See for yourself, below:

The kids of the TODAY cast

Kids have been stealing the spotlight from their famous moms and dads lately on TODAY, and it arguably never got more adorable than when Savannah Guthrie's son interrupted her broadcast for a quick video chat that was captured on air.

After co-anchor Hoda Kotb commandeered Guthrie's smartphone, she revealed Guthrie's son, Charley, was dialed in. As it turns out, little Charley wanted to say hi to his mom while he ate his breakfast and maybe listen to TODAY's musical guest while he was at it! If you had the chance, you'd do the same!

"Savannah is on FaceTime," Kotb announced. "He wanted to hear a little bit of the band. That's Char, he's having breakfast. ...You can't blame him! The music's incredible."

And of course, we can't forget Al Roker's now-weekly updates about his beautiful granddaughter, Sky. She's already a star!

