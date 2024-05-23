Jeremy Renner on How His Near-Death Experience Changed His Outlook on Life (Extended)

Viewers were treated to a delightful cameo in the middle of the May 23 episode.

Savannah Guthrie's Son Sweetly FaceTimed Her in the Middle of a TODAY Broadcast

When you're a parent, you're never "off" — and this morning (May 23), TODAY's Savannah Guthrie found that out firsthand.

Guthrie has been one of the most beloved co-anchors on TODAY since 2012. She's also a hands-on mom to two kids, including her 7-year-old son, Charley, who couldn't resist calling her at work. Here's what happened:

Savannah Guthrie's son makes a delightful cameo on TODAY

It was business as usual on the TODAY set until co-anchor Hoda Kotb decided to blow up young Charley's spot — he had FaceTimed his famous mom in the middle of the broadcast.

Charley was all smiles when Kotb held up Guthrie's phone for the world to see.

"Savannah is on FaceTime," Kotb announced with a grin. "He wanted to hear a little bit of the band. That's Char, he's having breakfast. ...You can't blame him! The music's incredible."

The May 23 TODAY musical performance saw the U.S. Navy Band Northeast pulling off a phenomenal rendition of "God Bless America" that we're confident knocked Charley's socks off. He picked a good time to video chat with his mom. Nevertheless, like the true professional she is, Guthrie handled the curve ball thrown at her by her son in genuine, "The show must go on" fashion:

"It's wonderful, but I was telling him, 'Shhh, we're on the air!'" Guthrie confessed sweetly.

Judging by the miles-wide smile on Charley's face, it looks like he greatly enjoyed the musical performance.

Savannah Guthrie's family is her life

Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie and their children Vale and Charley attend the "Mostly What God Does" book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Guthrie's lifeline is clearly her husband, Michael Feldman, and two kids (Vale and Charley). In fact, motherhood had been a goal for Guthrie throughout her entire life, and she pulled back the curtain about the 2014 birth of her daughter, Vale, in an essay for Guideposts.

"At 42, I'd been waiting my whole life to have a baby," she wrote. "The moment I first held [Vale] in my arms, my world broke open again — in the most wondrous, joyful way."