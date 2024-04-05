Alex Edelman on His HBO Comedy Special and the Time Tom Brady Tied His Tie (Extended)

The TODAY host kept a positive attitude amongst the hustle and bustle.

Hoda Kotb Is So Relatable Squeezing on the Train in NYC During Her Commute (PIC)

TODAY hosts, they're just like us!

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

On April 4, Hoda Kotb showed us that she's a true New Yorker when she shared a candid snapshot of her taking the subway home from work at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Although the train car was super crammed, she still managed to have a big smile on her face.

"Goin home !" she captioned her post.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Updates Fans on 4-Year-Old Daughter Hope's "Scary" Health Matter

Hoda Kotb's train journey to a Taylor Swift concert

In May 2023, Kotb took public transit again for a very important reason: a Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert. Kotb documented her journey going from Manhattan to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where she greeted fans when she boarded a train at Penn Station.

“@njtransit was the only way to get to @taylorswift Epic concert friday night!! Xo,” she captioned the Instagram post of her grinning in front of a big crowd, before showing us a snippet of herself in the audience during the show.

Four days later, Kotb recounted her exciting experience while on TODAY.

"Taylor Swift in New Jersey, in the tri-state here, was epic, OK. We decided the best way to go was to go on the train to New Jersey Transit," she said.

"We took the 1 train to Penn Station. That's when we got to Penn. Then, we got on that train (there). All the drunkey monkeys. It was really fun. And then we got on another train to go to the Meadowlands," she added.

When she got to the venue, she was surrounded by support from fellow Taylor Swift lovers.

"This is what I love about Swifties, they're like this: 'You don't have enough glitter.' In a bag, they had adhesive gems. People make bracelets that say the names of all of her songs," she said.

As for the concert? The showmanship and unity was an amazing experience. "I just was so mesmerized. The music was incredible. It was like going to Woodstock."

Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Thursday, February 29, 2024. -- (Photo by: Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Looks So Refreshed on Tropical Vacay with Her Little Girls Hope & Haley

Kotb has a deep emotional connection with Swift's music, as she revealed in a November 2023 episode on her “Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast that Swift's 2010 song "Enchanted" reminds her of her holding her adopted daughter, Hope, for the first time.

"I’m looking at Hope, and she’s looking at me, and the song comes on," she recalled the sentimental moment. "I go, 'Hopey, the first time you were placed in my arms, I realized that’s the word,'" Kotb told her daughter. Enchanted means, it’s more than delighted. It’s the best, the biggest word.'"