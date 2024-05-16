Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker's Granddaughter, Sky, Looks Just Like His Daughter Did as a Baby (PICS)

Al Roker's nearly 9-month-old granddaughter continues to warm our hearts.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

On May 14, the TODAY weatherman took to social media to share two pictures to honor his daughter Courtney's birthday. One was of his oldest child as a baby and another was of Courtney holding her daughter — aka Roker's first grandbaby — Sky. To say "twinning" is in full effect here is an understatement.

"It is hard to believe that my baby, Courtney, was born 37 years ago today and my baby has her own beautiful baby, Sky," Roker adorably captioned the post.

The resemblance between Sky and baby Courtney is uncanny, with the two sharing near-identical big round eyes and a sweet smile. Roker's granddaughter was born July 3, 2023 and has captured not only the hearts of her immediate family, but all of the internet as well. Fans can't get enough of Roker's little granddaughter, constantly commenting on his Instagram posts with words of support, endearment, and astonishment over her cuteness!

In early May 2024, Roker confessed that Sky was the best thing about the family dinner he was enjoying (with an accompanying cute photo, of course). A month before that, he shared a perfect toothless picture of her.

It's clear to us that when he's not being arguably the most integral part of TODAY (like he's been for nearly three decades) or supporting his loved ones during their long-distance running endeavors, Roker has one priority: Be the best grandfather he can be.

So far, he's accomplished that goal with ease.

"It is magical, it really is," Roker revealed just a few days after Sky was born, putting everything into perspective.

We couldn't have put it better ourselves.