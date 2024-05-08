Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker's Adorable Granddaughter Sky Looks So Grown Up in New Photo: "My Girl"

It's official: Al Roker has won the grandkid lottery.

Al Roker's granddaughter Sky Clara is growing up so quickly

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Few things get any cuter than Roker's granddaughter photobombing a delicious-looking family dinner, and we have the picture to prove it. Roker, the longtime TODAY correspondent and overall fantastic grandpa, took to his Instagram to reveal just how adorable – and grown-up – his granddaughter Sky Clara is. This photo says it all, doesn't it?

"My girl was the best thing at the dinner table last night. She had some of the #sweetpotatopuree #ribeye #sauteedmushrooms and a #salad," he captioned.

Sky Clara will celebrate her first birthday on July 3 this year, and we're sure her grandpa will be spoiling her like there's no tomorrow. We don't know what's more touching: The way Roker calls her "my girl" or the legions of fans commenting with their heartfelt messages of support!

The last time we saw beautiful little Sky Clara, she was 10 months old – and a month later, she already looks even more grown up. (Mom, Dad, and especially Grandpa must be proud.)

Unsurprisingly, children and grandchildren bring the best out of NBC's iconic TODAY team.

Just last month, Roker revealed that his recent and emotional TED Talk was inspired by his wonderful granddaughter, which is about the sweetest thing we've ever heard. However, the man who's earned the nickname of "America's Weatherman" isn't the most recent TODAY star to credit a loved one as the inspiration for their work and passion – TODAY's Craig Melvin revealed that his 10-year-old son Delano was the reason he wrote his just-published children's book, I'm Proud of You. (If you haven't seen the video of Delano interviewing his dad about the book, drop what you're doing – it's a must-watch for any parent.)

It just shows that sometimes all you need is an adorable, pint-sized inspiration to make your dreams come true. Here's to many more grandfather-granddaughter updates from Roker (and the rest of the TODAY team, and well, everybody else, too) in the future.