Al Roker's 9-Month-Old Granddaughter Sky Flashes an Adorable Toothless Smile (PIC)

Al Roker is the proudest grandpa ever.

On April 3, the TODAY weatherman shared the cutest snapshot of his granddaughter, Sky, to celebrate her turning 9 months old. In the photo, the baby sits on a playmat and looks curiously at the camera, showing a toothless smile.

''Guess who’s 9 months old today? Wow, that was fast!,'' Roker captioned the photo.

See the precious moment later down in this post.

Sky turned 9 months a few days after she celebrated Easter with her family, including her grandpa. In one photo that Roker posted, we get to see him sporting a blue suit while holding Sky, who adorably wore a coordinated blue dress. How sweet!

What to know about Al Roker's family

Roker's first daughter Courtney was born in 1987, and Roker and his then wife, Alice Bell, adopted her shortly thereafter. Roker went on to marry broadcaster Deborah Roberts in 1995, and the couple have two children: Leila Ruth, born in 1998, and Nicholas, born in 2002.

Courtney, a recipe developer, married drama teacher Wesley Laga on June 4, 2021. She gave birth to Sky two years later, and since then, Roker has been loving his life as a grandparent.

"It is magical, it really is," Roker told his TODAY co-Hosts of being a grandfather to baby Sky. "The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect. [Baby Sky] sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

In a 2023 interview with TODAY.com shortly after Sky's birth, Roker revealed the adorable nickname that he wants to be called as a grandparent. “My dad was Pop-Pop to all of his grandchildren, so I want to keep the tradition going. The little one may have other ideas, but that’s the one I’m pushing," he said.

As for Roker's other two children, Leila lives in Paris and is pursuing journalism just like her parents, and Nicholas is currently in college.

In March, Roker posted Instagram snapshots of him having the time of his life with Nicholas while vacationing in Mexico. In one special moment, the two wear matching hats while lounging outdoors on a bright, sunny day.