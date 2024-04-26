All About Savannah Guthrie's Husband and Kids

Though many would balk at the crack-of-dawn schedule required of a TODAY co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie loves it because it gets her home by midday, and she can spend more time with her kids. Guthrie has a son and a daughter with her political consultant husband, Mike Feldman. Find out all about her rich home life, here.

Savannah Guthrie was born in Australia and raised in Arizona

Guthrie was born in Melbourne, Australia, but the family moved to Tucson, Arizona when she was 2. One of three siblings, Guthrie was just 16 when her father passed away. She stayed close by for college, attending the University of Arizona, where she took journalism classes and quickly began her career as a reporter for local stations.

In the late '90s and early 2000s, Guthrie balanced working for an NBC affiliate in D.C. with taking law school classes at Georgetown, and in 2002 she received the "highest score" on the Arizona bar, per Biography.com.

Where Savannah Guthrie met her husband, Mike Feldman

Guthrie met Mike Feldman, a political consultant, when a mutual friend brought her to his 40th birthday party in October 2008. They married in front of friends and family in Tucson in March 2014, and used the occasion to announce that they were expecting their first child, per People. Daughter Vale was born in August of that year, and son Charley followed in December 2016.

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Guthrie reflected on becoming a first-time mom in an essay for Guideposts, writing, "At 42, I’d been waiting my whole life to have a baby...The moment I first held [Vale] in my arms, my world broke open again — in the most wondrous, joyful way."

In August 2023, Guthrie and Vale joined Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay and her daughter Amaya at a Taylor Swift concert.

Savannah Guthrie on sharing faith with her kids

After publishing her book, Mostly What God Does, Guthrie, who was raised in a Baptist household, opened up to the L.A. Times about how she is sharing faith with her children. "Mike is Jewish, and we have always understood that when we had kids that we wanted to make sure that they were raised with and familiar with their faith background. Mike also knows how important my faith is to me, and he knows that as a mom I feel like my No. 1 duty is to explain to my children and try to convey to them the God I know," she said.

Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie and their children Vale and Charley attend the "Mostly What God Does" book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She continued, "It’s an interfaith marriage, and there will come a time, I’m sure, when my kids will have questions about that. But Mike and I always knew and understood that we would be raising them to have faith, to know God, to embrace their Jewish heritage as well as their Christian faith, and that when they are grown it will be their choice what faith to choose, or no faith at all."