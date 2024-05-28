Al Roker & His Granddaughter Are Smile Twins in This Sweet Memorial Day Pic

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker spent Memorial Day hanging out with his granddaughter, Sky, and they made quite the adorable dynamic duo.

Al Roker's Memorial Day weekend with granddaughter, Sky: details

The longtime TODAY anchor got some much-deserved quality time with little Sky over the weekend, and judging by the smiles on grandpa and granddaughter, it looks like the two of them made the most out of Memorial Day 2024. See photos further down this article!

Al Roker on TODAY on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"Best part of the weekend," Roker captioned on his May 27th Instagram carousel.

Both photos of him and Sky are frame-worthy, and the fact that Roker has been spending so much free time lately with his granddaughter melts our hearts. Aside from being a pillar of TODAY, we know that being a grandfather is one of his favorite jobs — and it shows. Roker and Sky are genuine smile twins! (See the second pic in the carousel, below, if you want more proof of that.)

"It is magical, it really is," Roker told his TODAY colleagues about being a grandpa. "The thing is, everyone tells you it's going to be 'this thing' and you don't know; it's like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she's just perfect. [Baby Sky] sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We're on the same schedule!"

Fun fact: Roker gave a TED Talk in September 2023 about weather crises that were caused or exacerbated by pollution and climate change. And that talk was partially inspired by Sky.

"I was holding my new granddaughter Sky... on Tuesday, sitting for about two hours, holding her, while I let my daughter and her husband get a break," Roker said. "And I was thinking about giving this talk. And I was thinking about, what kind of world is she going to have?"