How Al Roker's Sweet Dog, Pepper, Is Recovering After Emergency Surgery (DETAILS)

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker's fur baby gave him quite the scare recently, but is making a full recovery.

On May 5, the beloved TODAY weatherman showed Instagram snapshots of his adorable dog, Pepper, recovering from emergency surgery. In the pictures, Roker cuddles the curly haired pup as she looks into the camera with her big brown eyes.

"Our little girl, Pepper had emergency surgery but is on the mend. She’s getting great care and is coming home tomorrow. Woof. You can sleep on our bed as much as you want," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Roker's wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, shared pictures of her snuggling the dog and smiling.

"Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it today. Our littlest girl, Pepper, gave us quite a scare. She has survived an emergency surgery. But thankfully, Our strong girl is recovering. We are grateful for any and all prayers for our sweet doggie who has stolen our hearts for 12 years now. #grateful #heart ❤️‍🩹 #doggie #love," she wrote on her post.

Roker and Roberts adopted Pepper from a Pennsylvania animal rescue in 2012, according to US Weekly. Since then, Roker also became a grandfather when his daughter, Courtney, gave birth to a girl named Sky in 2023. In December 2023, Roker shared a cheeky snapshot of Pepper lying next to Sky and looking at the baby curiously.

"Pepper still not sure about Sky. Who is this who steals my attention?," Roker captioned the post.

Al Roker as a grandfather

Since welcoming Sky, Roker has been loving his life as a grandparent.

"It is magical, it really is," he told his TODAY co-Hosts. "The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect. [Baby Sky] sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

In a 2023 interview with TODAY.com shortly after Sky's birth, Roker revealed the adorable nickname that he wants to be called as a grandparent. “My dad was Pop-Pop to all of his grandchildren, so I want to keep the tradition going. The little one may have other ideas, but that’s the one I’m pushing," he said.

