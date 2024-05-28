John Legend's 11-Month-Old Son Wren Looks So Regal Sitting on His Dad's Shoulders

The Best Performances from the Top 5 Finalists | The Voice | NBC

John Legend is making the most of his time off from The Voice. Over Memorial Day weekend 2024, he and the family visited the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, and his 11-month-old son, Wren, looked to be having the time of his life on top of his dad's shoulders! (See the photos further down this article.)

John Legend's son Wren gets a birds-eye view at the Natural History Museum

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Beautiful, chaotic hour at the Natural History Museum!" Legend's wife, model-author Chrissy Teigen, captioned a carousel of pics Instagram.

Navigating the Natural History Museum is no small feat when you're a family of six. Still, if Teigen's Instagram carousel is any indication, she and Legend passed the test with flying colors.

Of course, no Legend family update is complete without an adorable photo of the entire crew. Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren looked adorable posing with mom and dad in front of an impressive-looking (and terrifying) mounted skeleton of dinosaur fossils. The four kids have no fear next to the museum's famed Dueling Dinos exhibit, which features a Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops locked in battle.

Season 25 of The Voice officially wrapped in May, and unfortunately, Legend's bid to take home a second win fell short. While failing to win that ever-elusive second title must hurt his pride, we're sure Legend is more than happy knowing that Reba McEntire claimed her first Voice victory — in fact, she'll look to successfully defend her title in the upcoming Season 26, premiering this fall on NBC.

While Legend won't be involved in any chair turns next season, he's leaving the show in good hands. In addition to McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, and a returning Gwen Stefani will shine as Coaches in Season 26.

Fans disappointed that Legend won't be returning next season shouldn't have to worry too much, though.

"I'll be back," Legend confessed to ET early in May. "If only I were actually going to take a break!"