The 8-year-old had the time of her life with her dad ahead of the Voice Season 25 finale.

John Legend's Daughter, Luna, Took Charge on the Red Carpet and Interviewed Her Dad

Although she's only in second grade, John Legend's daughter, Luna, is already taking charge on the red carpet!

Speaking to ET ahead of the Season 25 Finale of The Voice on Monday, Legend had his oldest kids in tow to celebrate the show's final episode of the season. With the award-winning vocalist announcing he won't return for Season 26, Legend was prepared to answer any and all questions. However, his daughter, Luna, had other plans.

John Legend's daughter, Luna, interviews him

When the 8-year-old wasn't busy adorably holding her dad's hand as they walked the red carpet, she commandeered a microphone of her own and grilled Legend about the questions she had about his team's chances of victory.

"Why do you think that Team Legend is gonna win?" she asked her dad.

"Because we have some amazing singers," explained the 12-time Grammy winner.

Determined to ask the tough questions, little Luna pressed on with another hard-hitter. She clearly came prepared!

"How are you celebrating after the finale?" she asked her dad. "Is there a party at your house?"

"We're gonna celebrate here at the studio with all of the producers and everybody and the crew that made the show happen," Legend responded. "We're gonna bring lots of my wine, LVE, we're bringing donuts, and we're gonna have a nice celebration here."

As it turns out, the promise of future donuts was all Luna needed to cut the interview short. But the Legend children weren't content to let a golden opportunity pass them by.

John Legend's kids pose on Dan + Shay's double chair

Over on The Voice's iconic set, Luna and 6-year-old Miles took advantage of their all-access family pass to sit in the illustrious double red chair usually reserved for Dan + Shay — resulting in a picture-perfect sibling moment that Legend couldn't resist posting on Instagram!

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"They're back for #TheVoiceFinale performances and they're coming for your double chair Dan + Shay," Legend playfully warned his fellow Coaches.

With Season 25 nearly in the books (and Legend himself vying for his second Voice victory), fans eagerly anticipate Season 26, set to premiere exclusively on NBC. With two all-new Coaches (Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble) joining Reba McEntire and a returning Gwen Stefani, potentially the best season in Voice history is just a few months away!