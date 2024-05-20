All About Craig Melvin's Wife, Reporter Lindsay Czarniak, and Their 2 Sweet Kids

TODAY news anchor Craig Melvin has been a proud husband since 2011 when married to broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak. He's also a devoted father, as the couple share two beautiful children: Delano, 10, and Sybil, 7. However, despite their busy schedules, the duo find a way to balance their careers and family lives.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

"When you're a parent, 90 percent of it is unscripted. It's taught me patience, for sure," Melvin told TODAY.com of fatherhood in 2023.

But who are Melvin’s wife and two children? Read all about his family, below.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb's Kids: All About Her Daughters, Haley and Hope

Craig Melvin's wife, Lindsay Czarniak

Melvin met fellow broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak in 2008 when they were both working at an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., according to The Washington Post. The they were friends for a few months before Melvin asked her out on a date, and they clicked instantly.

"That night when we met, there was something that clicked. And it wasn't necessarily that I knew, 'I have to be with this guy.' But it was like, 'I don't want to be with anyone else that I'd hung out with.' It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you've known for a really, really long time," Czarniak said.

The two journalists then got engaged in Miami in 2011 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony later that year in D.C.

Craig Melvin and wife Lindsay Czarniak on the set of The Today Show on Friday June 24, 2022. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Nowadays, the couple live in the suburbs of Connecticut, and Czarniak is a sports reporter for FOX. As for their romance, the couple have found a way to make it work, as they are understanding of each other’s busy lives.

"We make it work and it's been very, very helpful to have someone who understands crazy hours and all that kind of thing," Czarniak told People.

“It's been hard, but thank God for FaceTime," Melvin said.

For Mother’s Day 2021, Melvin posted an Instagram tribute to Czarniak, sharing a picture of her cuddling with their two children and calling her “the glue that keeps it all together.”

Craig Melvin's kids

Delano Melvin, 10

Delano Melvin was born on March 10, 2014. To announce the news to fans, Melvin posted a selfie of himself holding the newborn on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“My son already looks at me like, "Really, dad. Really?" Delano Joseph Melvin arrived this am at 6:36. Call him Del,” he captioned the post.

Melvin told TODAY.com that Delano loves dinosaurs, reading, and football. In November 2022, Melvin posted an Instagram snapshot of the two attending a Kansas City Chiefs game together.

“Tonight my son and I are enjoying this great @chiefs game in Kansas City. Last week he tagged along to meet and interview two of his favorites and mine @killatrav and @patrickmahomes. We’ll have our story tmrw morning on @todayshow,” he captioned the post.

RELATED: Craig Melvin Was Interviewed by His 10-Year-Old Mini-Me, Delano, and They Are So Alike

Craig Melvin and son Delano in between takes of The TODAY Show on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

In a vulnerable personal essay that Melvin wrote for TODAY.com in February 2024 about raising mixed-raced children, he talked about how important representation is in the media.

“As for role models to my kids, I am convinced that one of the major reasons Del became such a big Kansas City Chiefs fan is because he did see himself in Patrick Mahomes. He loves football,” Melvin wrote.

In the essay, Melvin also gave details as to how Delano is adapting to getting older.

“My 9-year-old son still wears onesie pajamas, like with the footies. He still sleeps with all of his stuffies. But he also needs to wear deodorant now. So he’s at that tipping point. I know it’s a conversation in our very near future.”

Delano turned 10 in March 2024, to which his parents shared a heartfelt Instagram post of how he spent his birthday weekend. In the photos, we get to see Delano blowing out candles, smiling with his family, and attending the MJ musical on Broadway.

“In the blink of an eye our little boy went from the baby who made us parents to the fun loving, caring 10 year old kid we adore. I think one of the coolest things is when you find yourself just really enjoying the time you get to spend together as they grow, experiencing the things they love and seeing it all through their eyes. We had a memorable weekend celebrating. Couldn't love this crew more #happybirthday #love #hibachi #broadway #music #10 #family,” Melvin and Czarniak captioned the post.

Sybil Melvin, 7

Sybil was born on November 5, 2016. According to People, her nickname is “Sibby,” which is short for “sibling,” a name that Delano came up with when Czarniak was pregnant.

Melvin describes Sybil as “the life of the party,” and says that the little girl is very athletic, dabbling in dance, gymnastics, and lacrosse. In a 2023 interview with Parents, Melvin talked about how attending Sybil’s dance recital made him emotional.

“By the time her group got up to perform, I was just as excited about it as she was. The confidence she displayed was outstanding, and I found myself getting teary,” he told the outlet.

When Sybil achieved a major milestone by attending her first day of kindergarten at the age of five, Melvin took to Instagram to share proud snapshots of her holding up a big sign and smiling.

“It really does go so fast. @lindsaycz and I have a brand new kindergartner and third grader. It really helps when your children legitimately enjoy school. A testament to their teachers and mother. Wishing you a happy school year,” Melvin captioned the post.

When Sybil turned 6 years old in 2022, Melvin shared the most adorable photo of her wearing matching pink hats with her mother.

“It really is hard to believe this little happy angel has been brightening our lives for 6 years. Happy birthday Sybil Melvin. I love you sweet girl,” Melvin wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, Sybil has proven to have an artistic side to her as well.

“Sibby is still young at 7, but even she is showing some signs of self-identity. She’s been drawing self-portraits for years now. A couple of months ago, she drew a picture of herself on a horse,” her father told TODAY.com.

RELATED: All About Jenna Bush Hager's Husband and Three Children