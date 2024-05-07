Hoda Kotb Recognized Mick Jagger's Lookalike Son Because of His Lips (PIC)

The only thing better than seeing The Rolling Stones live is seeing them while standing next to Mick Jagger's son!

You never know when you'll bump into someone famous – or someone with a famous father, as TODAY's Hoda Kotb learned first-hand last week!

Hoda Kotb reveals wild, chance encounter with Mick Jagger's son

On the May 6 broadcast of TODAY, Kotb confessed to having a whirlwind Thursday the previous week. After being convinced by a friend to see The Rolling Stones play the New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 3, Hoda embarked on a dizzying race to get to the Big Easy on time for the late afternoon concert – no small feat considering she was flying out of New York City.

Between barely making her outbound flight and earning plenty of passenger side-eye in the process, she arrived at the festival with minutes to spare. Whenever The Rolling Stones play, all eyes are on the iconic, legendary frontman Mick Jagger, but Kotb revealed that she had the chance meeting of a lifetime that made the Stones' performance even more memorable.

"We were wandering up and you can't get near – like, thousands of people, the Stones, forget it," Hoda explained to TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "We were wandering up and some guy goes, 'Do you wanna – can you see?' I go, 'We can see okay.' Anyway, I look at the kid, he looks familiar, but I don't know him, how would I know him? But his lips look familiar, like, those look like lips that I've seen before. That kid – if I'm right – is Lucas, the son of Mick Jagger! Is that the craziest thing in the world?"

Hoda Kotb and Lucas Jagger are all smiles

Hoda Kotb attends Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 8, 2024 in New York City; Mick Jagger attends a cocktail reception followed by a VIP screening of "I'm Still Here" for London-based charity Under One Sky at NBC Universal on November 22, 2023 in London, England. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images for Under One Sky

We don't know what could top that moment – imagine enjoying one of the greatest bands of all time live while standing next to the iconic frontman's 24-year-old son. For music fans (especially Hoda Kotb), it simply doesn't get any better.

Hoda's Instagram says it all. She inadvertently found herself in a photo opportunity with "the spitting image" of Mick Jagger, as her social media caption proclaimed. (We're not jealous one bit, not at all.)

For the longtime TODAY host, it was a pantheon day – and the perfect cap to a frenetic Thursday.

"Thursday was my day," Hoda confessed to Jenna. "You know the days that you're flowing? I was flowing."