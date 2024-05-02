Jenna Bush Hager & Her Twin Barbara Are Such Cute 4 Year Olds in a Summer Throwback

The TODAY host and her sister were overwhelmingly adorable in the vintage snapshot.

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister have always been close.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Back in August 2023, the TODAY host selected the novel Summer Sisters by Judy Blume for her monthly pick for her book club, Read With Jenna. To honor the occasion, she shared rare, vintage snapshots of herself playing with her fraternal twin, Barbara Pierce Bush.

In one photo we get to see the two as adorable little girls pretending to drive a car in a photo that's dated August 3, 1986. In another snap that appears to have been taken a few years lates, they smile with their arms around each other while wearing matching American flag shirts. Then, they pose by a lake with their mother and former First Lady, Laura Bush.

"In honor of our August pick, Summer Sisters, here’s me and my OG summer sister!! 👯‍♀️," Hager captioned the post.

Jenna Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush's relationship

Hager and Bush have even intertwined their professional lives, as they've written three children's books together.

"The thing that is interesting about twins is we have a very shared memory because, obviously, we were the same age at every stage in life and often did things together," Bush told The New York Times. "We have a very shared perspective. That differs if you had a sibling who was older than you and thought what you were doing was uncool, et cetera. We were always in the same stage together. And so a lot of our communication is through that frame of reference."

Hager and Bush appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show together in November 2023, and they reacted to a cute throwback photo of themselves wearing matching blue dresses.

"Where you always dressed alike?" Clarkson asked.

"My mom liked that," Hager responded with a sigh. "But then we rebelled."

"Then we took each other's clothes instead." Bush said.

They also opened up about their bond.

"We were born with a partner. There's nothing better than having a twin," Bush said.

And of course, their favorite place to visit together is their home state of Texas.

That month, the sisters also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon shared another throwback photo of the girls posting with their grandparents, former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush. There, young Hager sported a mustard yellow shirt and tie.

"It really shows the creative freedom our mother gave us," Hager said with a chuckle.

"Look at that outfit!" Pierce teased.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

All about Jenna Bush Hager's husband and children

Fast forward to 2024, and Hager now has a beautiful family of her own. She has been married to Henry Chase Hager, who she met in 2004 when he worked for her father, former president George W. Bush, since 2008. The couple now have three children: Mila, 11; Poppy Louise, 8; and Hal, 4.

When Mila was born, Hager couldn’t have fallen any more in love with her daughter. “I’m totally crazy about her,” Hager told TODAY in 2013. “I don’t even really like the color pink, and there’s pink all over my apartment.. I like things to be really neat, and there’s bottles and things all over, and we’re just as happy as can be.”

Hager was equally as smitten when Poppy was welcomed to the world in August 2015. She was named after her great-grandfather, as George Bush Sr.’s name growing up was Poppy.

“Welcome to the WORLD Poppy Louise Hager — named after my darling Gamps who went by Poppy during his childhood. We are in LOVE,” Hager wrote on Instagram shortly following Poppy’s birth.

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager's 3 Kids Are Mini-Mes in Gorgeous Family Pic from a "Magical Week"

As for Hal, Hager adores being a mom of three. "We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager into this world!" Hager said when she spoke to People. "He is named Henry after many on his father's side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name."

"I'm enjoying him so much. I enjoyed all my kids, to be honest, but he is the special little boy and feels slightly different. He feels like this little love, so I'm just adoring him constantly," she also told the outlet.