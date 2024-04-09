Monday Motivations: The Solar Eclipse Needs Glasses to Look at You

The TODAY co-host's 4-year-old was a very special guest during the April 9 fifth anniversary broadcast.

Fans Think Jenna Bush Hager's Son Hal Looks Just Like Grandpa George W. Bush on TODAY

It was a special day on Monday, April 8, when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush celebrated the fifth anniversary of hosting the fourth hour of TODAY together — and what better way to mark the occasion than with an exciting morning television debut?

"We've been waiting for this booking. It took a lot of phone calls and prying, but after five years, this guest is finally making his appearance," Kotb said, as she teased the next guest. "Ladies and gentlemen, Hal Hager!"

Jenna's son, Hal, 4, entered the studio, holding two stuffed animals. He ran over to his mom, who picked him up and carried him over to her desk, and sat him in her lap for his TODAY debut appearance.

"We've been waiting for you for five years to come on," Hoda told Hal. "You know why?"

"Why?" he asked.

"Because you were in your mommy's tummy, and now you're 5 years old, almost," replied Kotb, who asked Hal when his birthday was, which he replied, "August 2."

Jenna then asked him which was his favorite show, TODAY or Bluey? Shy and distracted by watching himself on the camera, Hal answered, "I like both."

Does Jenna Bush Hager's son Hal look like George W. Bush?

At the end of the short segment, Hoda told him, "You know what you are, Hal? You're amazing, and you've got an amazing mom too."

When Hal didn't respond, Jenna sarcastically said, "Well, this booking went really well," as Hal whispered, "Do I still get a donut?"

The interview was short and adorable, but it was the viewers who could not get over how much Hal looks like his grandfather, former President George W. Bush.

Hal Hager appears on TODAY on April 8, 2024; George W. Bush looks on before kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Youtube; Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"He looks SO MUCH like his Grandpa! Like his doppelgänger! It’s all I could see, lol," wrote one viewer on Instagram. "He reminds me [of] his Grandfather a lot," said another.

On Twitter it was the same reaction, with a fan commenting: "Looks like his grandfather." Even the YouTube comments were filled with how much Hal resembles his granddad: "George Bush has a twin! Hal is a handsome boy who looks just like Jenna’s dad."

"Wow. Really favors his granddaddy. So adorable," wrote another viewer.