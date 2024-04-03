Jenna Bush Hager's Son Played This Wild Prank on Her Husband: "We've Created Monsters"

Alex Edelman on His HBO Comedy Special and the Time Tom Brady Tied His Tie (Extended)

Jenna Bush Hager had a rather eventful April Fool's Day with her family.

While hosting TODAY on April 2, Hager told Hoda Kotb how she, her husband Henry Chase Hager, and their children Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4 all played pranks on each other throughout the fun holiday. Read all about it, below.

Jenna Bush Hager and her son Henry's April Fool's Day prank on her husband

Things kicked off with Hal going all out to gross out his dad.

''We warmed up some beans in the microwave. We waited for Henry to come home. We had already set it up, where I told Henry: 'Yeah, everything's fine. Just Hal's stomach is not great,''' Hager told Kotb.

Then, when Henry was home, Hal ran up to his dad an exclaimed that his stomach was bothering him, and that he had pooped his pants. What did Hal do next? He wiped the beans all over Henry's clothes, to which Henry recognized the substance as beans instantly. A dad's intuition never misses!

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

But the tomfoolery didn't stop there. When Hager went to use the bathroom, she found that her daughter wrapped the toilet in cellophane. While Hager noticed before she...relieved herself, Henry unfortunately did not. The consequences? Mila was then tasked to clean up the mess. (Liquid only, thankfully!)

Next, Henry told his wife as a prank that he hit a deer, and needed her help to clean it up. She refused, to which he jokingly sent her a selfie of him making a stank face.

Hager also told her kids that their cat was pregnant, and they cried when they found out it wasn't true. ''They thought they were gonna have kittens!'' Hager said.

However, the poop prank was Hoda Kotb's personal favorite.

''If you knew how much work was going into it. We've created monsters who just do things like wrap their parent's toilets,'' Hager responded with a chuckle.

Jenna Bush Hager spends Easter with her family

Thankfully, the Hager family knows how to spend peaceful moments with each other as well. This Easter, she, Henry, Hal, Mila, and Poppy all posed for heartwarming pictures for the holiday. In the snapshots, they pose outside on a bright, sunny day while wearing matching pastels. The two girls also wore florals, matching with their mom. Then, we catch a glimpse of Mila and Poppy making festive crafts together. In a goofy moment, we also get to see Hal laying down on a pew at church, preparing for the big day.

''What a wonderful world! Sending love to all your peeps 🐥,'' Hager captioned the post.

