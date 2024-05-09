Jenna Bush Hager Gives Husband Henry Hager the Biggest Kiss in Romantic, Candid Photo

The TODAY host and her husband have the most loving relationship after 20 years together.

May 10 marks the 46th birthday of Henry Chase Hager, Jenna Bush Hager's longtime husband. To celebrate the occasion, the TODAY host gave the most heartfelt shoutout to her partner via Instagram.

In the eighth photo of the slideshow, we get to see Jenna giving her hubby a loving smooch while at a concert. We also see the couple having precious bonding moments with their children Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

"Happiest birthday to the best who never took to social media! Henry Hager we ❤️you with all we are! Been together for 20 birthdays.....(still feel 26!!)," she wrote in the caption.

All about Jenna Bush Hager and Henry's Chase Hager's relationship

Hager and Henry first met in 2004 when he worked for her father, former president George W. Bush. Hager was the staff assistant to the senior advisor at the White House from 2001 to 2003. Although the two hit it off immediately, Hager told a hilarious story about her “worst date” involving Henry while on TODAY.

"My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let's just leave it at that," she said with a chuckle. "It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backwards and hit the Secret Service."

However, everything ended up working out for the pair. In 2020, Hager told Hoda Kotb how she knew that Hager was right for her. “I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one is I was completely myself, and he loved it,” she said.

Hager told the beautiful story behind Hager’s proposal while on TODAY. ‘’We hiked to Cadillac Mountain, which is the first place the sun hits the United States. When the sun rose, he proposed.’’

They then tied the knot in 2008 at her family’s ranch in Texas in a lovely ceremony. "I remember seeing Henry clearly, standing there at this cross that my dad had helped build for us. It's still there," Hager emotionally recalled the wedding while on TODAY.

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The pair have been staying strong since, celebrating their 15 year wedding anniversary in 2023. To celebrate the occasion, Hager shared a candid snapshot of the two on their wedding day, smiling while on a boat.

“15 years with HH’s hand in mine, I love him. A lot,” she wrote in the caption.

