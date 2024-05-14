Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Jenna Bush Hager Channels Her Mom, Former FLOTUS Laura Bush, with a Moving Tribute
The TODAY co-host shared a series of precious throwbacks for Mother's Day 2024.
In honor of Mother's Day 2024, Jenna Bush Hager showed via Instagram that there's nothing sweeter than learning from your parents' best qualities and putting them into action with your own kids.
Hager fully channeled her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, with an adorable photo drop showing her mother's influence on her as a parent. Through a series of pictures, Hager shared images of three generations of women in her family as they read to their daughters. The first showed Bush reading to Hager and her twin, Barbara Pierce Bush, when they were toddlers. The next photo depicted Laura and her own mother, while the third was a photo of Hager reading to her daughters Mila and Poppy when they were babies.
"Happiest mama's day to my beautiful one Laura Bush… like mother, like mother!" Hager captioned the moving pot. "Thanks to you and your mama for bringing all things beautiful into my life! And… bringing me into my life!"
See the amazing Instagram post here.
However, as anyone who's been following Hager's stories about her family on TODAY knows, it's not all "picture-perfect photos" regarding her kids! We still are laughing about her recent eventful April Fool's Day, which involved her son Hal, 4, rigging up a toilet with plastic wrap, and, well... you can guess the rest.
"We've created monsters who just do things like wrap their parent's toilets," she famously admitted to co-anchor Hoda Kotb.
As for Hager's dad, former President George W. Bush, fans couldn't help but notice that Hal shared a striking resemblance to his grandpa. Viewers took note when the young boy made a surprise appearance on TODAY in April.
"We've been waiting for this booking. It took a lot of phone calls and prying, but after five years, this guest is finally making his appearance," her co-host Hoda Kotb said. "Ladies and gentlemen, Hal Hager!"
The 4-year-old ran from backstage and literally jumped into his mother's arms in the most heartwarming moment.
"He looks SO MUCH like his Grandpa! Like his doppelgänger! It’s all I could see, lol," wrote one fan on Instagram in the comments. "He reminds me [of] his Grandfather a lot," said another.