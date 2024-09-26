The Reasonable (and Painful) Reason Jenna Bush Hager Isn't Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed something peculiar about Jenna Bush Hager during the September 25 episode of TODAY... she wasn't wearing her engagement ring!

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

But there's a perfectly good — albeit painful — reason that the happily-married host's ring finger was bare. While diving into a viewer question about an "ugly" family engagement ring alongside Hoda Kotb (who recently made a stunning announcement), the longtime co-host proudly held up her hand to address the elephant in the room.

"I'm not wearing my ring, but don't worry," she explained. "We're still happy together, but I broke my finger."

But still — ouch. Hopefully, Bush's finger heals up quickly, and she can wear that gorgeous ring once again as soon as possible.

Is it ok for someone to tell her fiancÃ© she doesn't like the family heirloom engagement ring?



Hoda and Jenna weigh in on social dilemmas: pic.twitter.com/kMACxdU4GA — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 25, 2024

Jenna Bush Hager has been married for more than 16 years

Hager and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, have been married for more than 16 years and have three children, Mila, Poppy, and Hal. The pair first met in 2004 while he was working for former President George W. Bush — Hager's grandfather — on his reelection campaign. The pair have been inseparable ever since — and it will take a lot more than a broken finger to throw a monkey wrench into their marriage!

The 42-year-old book club enthusiast never misses an opportunity to talk about the love she has for her husband. On the May 10 episode of TODAY, Hager looked back at her journey with her husband and reflected on their relationship for viewers.

"His birthday was yesterday," Hager explained. "He turned 46. He had turned 30 the day before we got married, so I feel really lucky to have met somebody that has given me three beautiful little babes. We've created a life together and I'm pretty proud of us."

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bush noted that the reason that their marriage has been so successful is that they haven't been afraid to grow together and combine the best aspects of their personalities into an ideal partnership.

"Henry is the best," she continued. "He's introduced me to all sorts of things that I love. He was an Eagle Scout, so we go hiking together, we do all these things. But what's cool is we're both interested in growing and he's not the type that's like, 'Oh, I don't want to go see that show, or I don't want to do that.' He's open and that's so fun."