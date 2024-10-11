This Is What Hoda Kotb Will Be Doing After She Leaves TODAY (DETAILS)

Hoda Kotb just revealed what will be on her plate after she leaves TODAY in 2025, and it's a project she's very excited about.

In an October 11 interview with PEOPLE, Kotb spoke about her upcoming post-TODAY career. While she is leaving the iconic morning show to spend more time with her daughters, Haley and Hope, that doesn't mean she'll be bored. She's lined up an exciting new venture that fans will be happy to hear about!

"I have something that I am super excited about that's in its infancy," she revealed. "It's a whole wellness situation, and I got lit up by that just from stuff I've been working on and doing on myself. I've learned to do a bunch of different things with breath works and what not through friends, through Jenna [Bush Hager], through Maria [Shriver], through all these different people, and I've been loving it."

Kotb says the project is "still early on in the stages," but if things go according to plan, the longtime co-anchor is hopeful to produce a smartphone app focused on wellness and wellbeing — things that are incredibly important to her.

Of course, Kotb isn't going down this road because she won't know what to do with herself. No, the 60-year-old said her exciting new venture is a result of constantly trying to improve herself.

"I think it would be, number one, fun, and number two, helpful," Kotb explained. "When I learned some of these things, I was like, 'Wait, why do I feel like my baseline feels less stressed? Why do I feel this way?' So I was talking about this stuff, and so the more you're interested the more you go down kind of that path."

Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Ultimately, Kotb wants to challenge herself in her post-TODAY life — and her fans share her enthusiasm for these all-important next steps!

"It is something that I'm excited about exploring and seeing what's out there," Kotb confessed.

Jimmy Fallon sends Hoda Kotb the funniest message

Kotb will be stepping away from her TODAY duties at some point in 2025. She explained her reason for leaving during a tearful conversation alongside her TODAY co-anchors on September 26, citing Haley and Hope as the main reason behind her decision.

"I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on," she revealed. "And then I thought about it — obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

She continued, "I'm going to be here past the first of the year and stay in the NBC family, but it's kind of a big deal for me. I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but, anyway, I did."

Hoda Kotb during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 9 on Monday, October 7, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Kotb's departure will be felt throughout the NBC family — and nobody is more shaken up about it than Jimmy Fallon. During Kotb's recent October 7 appearance on The Tonight Show, she revealed to the audience that Fallon sent her a bottle of wine and a special message when he heard about the news.

"The favorite card that I got was from you, and the card said, 'What the hell?'" Hoda told Fallon. "That was it, and there was a bottle of wine with it."

Fallon spoke for everyone when he confessed his feelings about Kotb departing the TODAY family:

"I can't take it, I love you too much," he confessed, echoing the thoughts of millions of fans.