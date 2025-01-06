Some big names are coming out to support Jenna Bush Hager for the first week of her solo hour on TODAY, TODAY with Jenna and Friends.

These Are the Celebs Replacing Hoda Kotb for the First Week of Jenna and Friends

As Hoda Kotb finishes up her TODAY duties — currently scheduled to end on Friday, January 10 — Jenna Bush Hager is laser-focused on finding a replacement for the fourth-hour show that will be temporarily dubbed TODAY with Jenna and Friends.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Whoever takes over for the departing Kotb has mighty big shoes to fill, but fans are way too excited to see the search for the new co-host begin!

On January 6, the show posted an adorable Instagram announcement revealing who Hager's first co-hosts will be, and they're big names. Check it out:

RELATED: Inside Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's Beautiful "Ride-or-Die" Friendship

“@tarajiphenson, @evalongoria and @keke Palmer are our first #JennaandFriends co-hosts! You don't want to miss it! Tune in the week of Monday, Jan. 13 🩷," read the caption.

(Oh, this is going to be fun.)

Who are the celebrities appearing on the first week of TODAY with Jenna and Friends?

Three of the biggest names in entertainment are scheduled to drop in as co-hosts alongside Hager for the first week of TODAY with Jenna and Friends: Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Password's own Keke Palmer.

Henson is one of the most influential people in the world (just ask TIME) and is known for roles on TV's Empire, Peacock's Fight Night, and films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The Color Purple. Longoria has been a staple in the entertainment industry for years, going back to her unforgettable run on Desperate Housewives, and well, we all know about the Emmy-winning host of Password, Palmer herself — she's one of the true greats.

Taraji P. Henson at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year held at The Times Square EDITION on October 8, 2024 in New York City; Keke Palmer visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2024 in New York City; and Eva Longoria attends Indeed Rising Voices "Fireline" Screening at AMC Century City 15 on December 16, 2024 in Century City, California. Photo: Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Indeed Rising Voices

That's a can't-miss lineup of guest hosts for Hager, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out!

In a way, Hager considers this "co-host search" as somewhat like speed dating! During a conversation with her outgoing co-host/real-life bestie, Hager confessed that the entire era of the show will feel a lot like dating, something she hasn't done in a long time.

"I haven't dated in 20 years," Hager explained to Kotb on TODAY. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing.

Describing herself as a "serial monogamist," the founder of Jenna's Book Club promised "amazing guests and friends and family that are part of this DNA of this show. And they are gonna be coming along for the ride."