Travis Fimmel's Friend Blended In Perfectly with the Cast of Dune: Prophecy on the Red Carpet

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

When Is Hoda Kotb's Last Day on TODAY? All the Details

After weeks of speculation, Hoda Kotb's last day as co-anchor of TODAY has finally been revealed.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

On September 26, the beloved star announced her impending departure from the hit morning show in an emotional live television moment.

"So I was doing the math and I realized that I have spent 26 years at NBC, 16 years on The Ten, and seven years with you. And I just turned 60," Kotb explained as she fought back tears. "And it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade. Like, what does that decade mean, what does it hold and what's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new."

However, fans won't have to worry about Kotb being bored after she leaves the show. In October, she teased an exciting new venture she's about to embark on!

RELATED: Hoda Kotb & Craig Melvin Had a Must-See Moment After His Big TODAY News (VIDEO)

"I have something that I am super excited about that's in its infancy," she revealed. "It's a whole wellness situation, and I got lit up by that just from stuff I've been working on and doing on myself. I've learned to do a bunch of different things with breath works and what not through friends, through Jenna [Bush Hager], through Maria [Shriver], through all these different people, and I've been loving it."

Since her shocking TODAY announcement, fans have been clamoring for answers about the co-anchor's replacement and last day. Thankfully, during the November 14 episode of TODAY, fans finally got answers to these pressing questions.

When is Hoda Kotb's last day on TODAY?

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY on September 26, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Mark your calendars: Friday, January 10, 2025 marks Kotb's last day as TODAY co-anchor. We have a feeling Kotb's final day — and week — on the show will be filled with unforgettable moments, plenty of laughter, and a lot of tears (the good kind) like her 60th birthday bash.

Craig Melvin promoted to co-anchor of TODAY in 2025

News of Kotb's final day at work coincided with the announcement of her replacement: None other than TODAY's own Craig Melvin! It was a moment the 45-year-old, and his many fans, will never forget.

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," his future co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed. "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."

RELATED: This Is What Hoda Kotb Will Be Doing After She Leaves TODAY (DETAILS)

Melvin's first day is scheduled for January 13, 2025, giving the sometimes-babysitter plenty of time to prepare!

"I am beyond excited and grateful," Melvin said. "This is the latest in a long line of blessings."