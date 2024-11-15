Jenna Bush Hager Is Nearly Unrecognizable in a Long Red Wig with Super Short Bangs

Ariana Grande on Honoring Her Younger Self in Wicked Credits and Pursuing More Acting Roles

Michael Bublé on Getting Texts from Prince Harry & His Comforting Christmas Album with Carly Pearce

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Lost amongst the many, many incredible celebrity Halloween costumes this year was TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Not only did they dress up as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's characters from the iconic 1997 film, Titanic, but they actually recreated some of the more famous scenes (with a twist of course).

On October 31, the two joined forces for a parody video that everybody deserves to watch at least once.

"Watch #HodaandJenna channel their inner Jack and Rose from 'Titanic,'" the caption read.

Hager looked fabulous in a long red curly wig and period-appropriate attire, as she showed off her hilarious acting chops that parodied the mimicked the film. ("I hate my life and my fiancé," she glumly stated to kick things off).

Of course, Kotb was right beside her dressed as Jack — complete with suspenders and her own hilarious wig to match — and couldn't resist making references to herself as she acted out scene after scene with Hager. Our favorite was the final scene, which saw Hager's Rose beg Kotb's Jack to hang on and survive with her.

RELATED: Peter Alexander Dancing & Shimmying His Hips as Mrs. Doubtfire Is Unforgettable (VIDEO)

"No, look, it's been amazing, but I kind of feel like I'm out of here," Kotb said. "I'm repotting. I'm repotting myself elsewhere."

"You're going to repot yourself into the ocean?" Hager asked.

"Yup, bye."

The ladies had way too much fun performing, as evidenced by the many times they struggled to keep from laughing! It was the best way for fans to celebrate Kotb's final TODAY Halloween.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY., Thursday, October 31, 2024; Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose in the movie 'Titanic'. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC; Getty Images

Who will replace Hoda Kotb on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna?

The pair have hosted TODAY With Hoda & Jenna since April 2019, but Kotb's departure from NBC in early 2025 will leave Jenna without a co-anchor. However, fans don't have to worry: Starting on January 13, 2025, Hager will anchor TODAY With Jenna & Friends, featuring a rotating cast of co-anchors. Hager will be "dating" prospective co-hosts until she finds one she loves, and it will all play out on-air.

"I haven't dated in 20 years," Hager confessed on November 14. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing."

Describing herself as a "serial monogamist," the Jenna's Book Club founder promised "amazing guests and friends and family" that will make her job of finding a new co-host as easy and seamless as possible!