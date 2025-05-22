Jenna Bush Hager Got a Fake Tattoo to Prank Her Dad, George W. Bush (DETAILS)

Ana de Armas Talks Training to Fight Keanu Reeves in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Kids love playing pranks on their parents, even when you're Jenna Bush Hager, and your father is Former President George W. Bush.

During the May 21 episode of TODAY with Jenna and Friends, Hager and guest co-host (and full-time TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie) discussed tattoos — specifically, whether Hager would ever consider getting one. Although Hager offered up a meek "maybe" when Guthrie playfully pressed her on the issue, Hager said that she once played a tattoo prank on her father and even recruited her twin sister Barbara to help out.

"I once did play a prank on my dad where Barbara drew a tattoo of a Texas Longhorn in Sharpie right here," Hager said, motioning to her lower back. "I showed my dad and pretended I got one, and he believed me."

A college-aged daughter coming home with a tattoo of her school's mascot — Hager attended undergrad at the University of Texas at Austin — is exactly the kind of prank that could set a lot of parents off, and that's what Hager and her sister were going for.

But, to the former president's credit, he kept his composure when he saw his daughter's "tattoo."

"He was like, 'OK, when you're 80, you know what that's gonna look like,'" Hager recalled.

After Guthrie said she was concerned that her own tattoos would age poorly, her friend was quick to compliment her.

"Yeah, but yours are delicate and gorgeous," Hager said.

What are Savannah Guthrie's tattoos? As she alluded to in her conversation with Hager, Guthrie has two tattoos, one on each forearm: a small drawing of two small hearts and the words "all my love" on the other. Both pieces of ink have adorable backstories. In 2023, Guthrie got her first-ever tattoo during a session alongside pal Drew Barrymore. The sentimental ink reads "all my love" in an "exact carbon copy" of her father's handwriting — how sweet is that?

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY on Friday, November 22, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Shortly after getting the tattoo, Guthrie explained the phrase's significance live on TODAY.

"[My dad] wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing," Guthrie said. "And, so that's the first time in my life, I'm 51 years old, that I've had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it's not only his writing, so he's with me, but I'm trying to make it my mantra for life."

The two small hearts were actually designed by her two kids, Vale and Charley! In early 2025, Guthrie's tattoo artist turned her kids' hand-drawn illustrations into a sentimental work of art that the star will carry with her forever. Coincidentally, Barrymore was by Guthrie's side this time around, too.

