The hosts anchors dressed as characters from iconic movies like Austin Powers, Beetlejuice, Legally Blonde, Titanic and more.

Every Costume You May Have Missed on TODAY Halloween 2024 (PICS)

The TODAY Hosts have revealed their 2024 Halloween costumes, and it was a nostalgic trip down the Blockbuster aisle.

Every year, TODAY's costume extravaganza is always a Halloween highlight, and the theme for 2024 was "VHS Rewind" as the Hosts dressed as characters from some of the most iconic movies from the 1980s, '90s, and 2000s.

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, and the rest of the TODAY team wore costumes inspired by blockbusters like Austin Powers, Mrs. Doubtfire, Legally Blonde, Titanic, and more, as they reminded viewers of the days of "be kind and rewind."

Break out a bag of popcorn — along with some Halloween candy — and dig out your Blockbuster membership card, as you scroll through the 2024 TODAY Halloween costumes below.

Al Roker as Beetlejuice and Dylan Dreyer as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

"The ghost with the most" returned this year with the hit supernatural sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so this duo dressed as characters from the 1988 original — which included Roker performing Beetlejuice's classic catch phrase: "It's showtime!"

Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker attend the 2024 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Willie Geist as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman

Geist donned his best '70s suit and mustache to portray the macho newscaster originally played by Will Ferrell in the 2004 cult classic, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The TODAY Host even brought along Ron Burgundy's beloved bottle of scotch, and delivered his nightly news sign off: "You stay classy, San Diego."

Carson Daly as Austin Powers and Sheinelle Jones as Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers in Goldmember

The TODAY plaza was transformed into London's Swinging Sixties when Daly dressed as the groovy British spy, while Jones was Foxxy Cleopatra, originally played by Beyoncé in Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third movie in the comedy trilogy.

Peter Alexander as Mrs. Doubtfire

The chief White House correspondent for NBC News put on an apron and greeted the crowd with "Hellooo!" as he recreated the vacuum dance originally performed by Robin Williams in the beloved 1993 film.

Peter Alexander attends the 2024 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Laura Jarrett as Gabrielle Union from Bring It On

Not only did Jarrett bring it as Gabrielle Union's character, Isis, but she also treated viewers to performing the "brrr... it's cold in here" dance routine from the 2000 cheerleader comedy.

Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

Guthrie had a "Perfect Day" dressed in head-to-toe pink as the bubbly lawyer, and she was joined by special guest Luke Wilson, who played Emmett in the original 2001 comedy.

Savannah Guthrie and Luke Wilson attend 2024 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Craig Melvin as Axel F. Foley from Beverly Hills Cop

The heat was on when Melvin pulled up in a 1972 Chevy Nova dressed as Eddie Murphy's character from the 1984 action comedy.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are Jack and Rose from Titanic

For the grand finale, Kotb and Bush Hager were Jack and Rose, the doomed lovers originally portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the 1997 blockbuster. The two recreated the classic scene where the two embraced on the bow of the ship, and Jack proclaimed he was "King of the world!"

“Hoda’s just announced she’s leaving and my heart was broken, and yet it will go on,” Bush Hager told TODAY.com. Since this would be Kotb's last TODAY Halloween extravaganza, she looked back on her different costumes throughout the years.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager attend the 2024 NBC's "Today" Halloween Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

“I’ve played all these weird characters over the years. I played Yoda. I was Cher, I was an acrobat, I was Elton (John) — which my kids still are scared of. So, I thought, ‘What should I be?’ Something beautiful, flowy. Then I said, ‘No, I’m going to be Jack from “Titanic,”’ she told TODAY's website.

“I think it’s a great way to go out," she added. "Jenna and I hugging each other.”