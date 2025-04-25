Hoda Kotb & Her Daughters' Latest Family Update Is Pure Sunshine: "Full Hearts"

While we certainly miss seeing Hoda Kotb light up our screens every morning on TODAY, it seems the mother of two is living her best life after leaving the show, spending more quality time with her two daughters. Here's what Kotb and her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, have been up to recently:

Hoda Kotb and her girls took a fun family vacation (April 2025)

Kotb didn't say exactly where the girls went, but judging by the palm tree, they took a trip somewhere far from their home in the New York suburbs. "Full moon… full hearts xo," Kotb captioned an adorable picture of the ladies taking a selfie together.

Celebrating grandma's birthday (April 2025)

In an especially adorable snap, Haley and Hope pose with Kotb's mom, Sameha. "Happy birthday mom!!! Love you!!! Lets celebrate," Kotb wrote under the pic of her three favorite ladies. We spy an Eras Tour sweatshirt.

Dyeing eggs (April 2025)

The Kotb women got crafty for Easter, turning the family kitchen into an egg dyeing factory. With their table protected by a black plastic sheet, the girls set about dyeing eggs all different colors, because homemade decorations are the best decorations. And Kotb really seems to be the best mom.

In 2023, Kotb opened up about becoming a mom later in life, saying on TODAY, "Yeah, I think a lot of people do that, like you want to beat them to the punch, so you make the joke about, 'Oh, I'm an older mom,' or if you feel heavy and... you make the joke about it. I was always a fat kid. That's the joke you make so no one else can make it."

"I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don't feel any ounce of shame because my dad died when I was in college. You get your parent for as long as you get your parent and they lay a foundation that you cannot shake," she continued.

Why Hoda Kotb left TODAY

After 17 years on TODAY, Hoda Kotb left the morning news program in early 2025. "I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And then I thought about, obviously I had my kiddos late in life," Kotb said during her tearful announcement. "And I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

Ahead of her on-air announcement, Kotb told the New York Times, “I just thought the universe was speaking to me. This is a time in life for looking inside you, and figuring out what your yearnings are, your callings — where or what direction you’re headed during this new decade.”