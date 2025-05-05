Al Roker Dances with His 2-Year-Old Granddaughter As She Has a Giggle Fit (VIDEO)

TODAY's Al Roker and his 2-year-old granddaughter Sky had quite the weekend.

In a May 5 Instagram post, TODAY featured a few snippets from their amazing weekend together, highlighted by one very adorable giggle fit from little Sky captured on video that fans everywhere are already fawning over.

"'Best part of the weekend.' 🧡," read the caption.

In the video, Roker was in full-blown dancing grandpa mode as he showed Sky a thing or two about "dancing, dancing, dancing" — a phrase that, combined with Roker's dance moves, made the little girl constantly burst out in laughter.

Who knew Roker had such good dance moves?

Of course, Sky couldn't help but imitate her grandfather with her own happy-feet dance moves. Every grandparent cherishes these moments, but Roker seemed especially on cloud nine.

Their entire weekend together was filled with smiles and more laughter, as evidenced by their adorable car selfie and photo from their morning breakfast. Sky is one of the happiest babies ever, in no small part because of the love Grandpa showers her with every waking moment.

The two frequently have fantastic and fun-filled weekends together, and fans look forward to each update — and adorable Sky smile — each time Roker hits up social media with another grandpa-granddaughter update.

Al Roker opens up about his health journey in 2025

Since his gastric bypass surgery in 2002, Roker has focused on keeping his health journey in the proper perspective. (How else could he dance so well at 70?) He's learned that achieving any goal is possible, even with missteps along the way. In a January 2025 interview with PEOPLE, America's weatherman opened up and revealed what he does on a daily basis to keep up with his new lifestyle.

"It's about the smaller choices that you make every day that add up to the big things," Roker explained. "I think part of the mindset for folks who struggle with weight or with any issue is that something happens and you go, 'Well, I've blown that,' and then you're off the reservation. I think you got to realize that it's not the end of the world. Now, okay, let's start today and start again."

For those unaware, Roker's past morning workout routines were awe-inspiring, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that he's still so vigilant with his health in 2025.