All About Matt Rogers, TODAY with Jenna & Friends' New Guest Co-Host

Next week, comedian and actor Matt Rogers will join Jenna Bush Hager for the fourth hour of TODAY, guest co-hosting Jenna & Friends every morning the week of May 5.

Matt Rogers is an actor and singer

The Long Island native graduated from NYU and quickly made his mark on the comedy scene, performing at UCB and nabbing roles on shows like I Love That for You, No Good Deed, Shrill, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and Search Party. He memorably played an alien in Katy Perry's music video for "It's Not The End Of The World" and had roles in major movies like Fire Island and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Rogers also hosted the dog grooming series Haute Dog, and the game show cleverly titled Gayme Show.

In 2023, Rogers released his holiday album Have You Heard Of Christmas? featuring the song "RockaFellaCenta," in which he sings, "I wanna see Al Roker come out the building because that's where he works, I wanna see Jenna Bush Hager come out the building because that's where she works." And now, Rogers is working alongside Hager herself.

The pair even discussed the song when he appeared on her podcast, Open Book, and gave the heartfelt backstory of the tune: It was an empowering pick-me-up after a career disappointment.

He co-hosts Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang

Rogers should have no problem working alongside Bush Hager, as co-hosting is kind of his specialty. He's the other half of the hit podcast Las Culturistas, which he's been recording with Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang since 2016.

Las Culturistas fans were so excited to see Rogers announced as the next guest host of Jenna & Friends, with one writing on Instagram, "Rule of Culture #56: Jenna and Matt. That’s all," a reference to the podcast's long-running "Rules of Culture" list (soon to be a book). Bush Hager and Yang even did their own Rules Of Culture segment on TODAY a couple weeks ago, confirming previously declared-on-the-podcast rules like “Miracle Whip is the Cher of condiments.”

Their annual Culture awards will get its first TV broadcast this year, airing on Bravo and later streaming on Peacock! Matt Rogers is definitely one to watch out for.