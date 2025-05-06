Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Wore Matching Top Hats to the 2025 Met Gala (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson, Kerry Washington, & Omar Sy Reveal Hilarious 'Street You Grew Up On' Nicknames

Whether they planned it ahead of time or not, Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, gave fans the cutest couple moment of the 2025 Met Gala.

In a wholesome video from the event shared by TODAY's Instagram account on May 5, Roker and Roberts — who were covering the event for NBC and ABC, respectively — bumped into each other in a way that is making fans everywhere call their interaction the literal definition of "couple goals."

The best part? The pair were matching in identical top hats! It was a very classy move, and their fashion choice perfectly fit the event's dress code and theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

"It's date night (kind of 😂 ) at the Met Gala for @debrobertsabc and @alroker, who are both covering the event tonight, in matching top hats, no less! 🎩 #TODAYShow," the show captioned the post.

But the cuteness didn't end with their attire; their back-and-forth was so sweet.

"I didn't know you were coming!" Roberts jokingly said when she spotted Roker. "I didn't know you were gonna be here!"

"And you have a top hat," responded Roker.

"I do have a top hat!" his wife replied.

"Wow, top of the morning to you," he shot back.

"Okay, see ya later," she quipped.

The adorable interaction was so genuine, and Roker was all smiles as he turned to the camera after his wife walked away to continue her network's event coverage.

"She actually acknowledged me, wow," he said.

Fortunately, Roberts was still in earshot of America's weatherman — and she had the perfect retort.

"Yeah, but barely!" she said, smiling.

Suffice it to say, the broadcasting power couple looked like they were having a great time covering the 2025 Met Gala, and their "meet-cute" conversation was almost too good for words.

Flirting with his beautiful wife aside, Roker kept busy in a more traditional manner: interviewing countless stars attending the event. (We're especially partial to the joyous greeting Anne Hathaway gave Roker when she saw him — Hathaway gave him the biggest hug ever.)

Al Roker pays tribute to his late mother in Easter Instagram post

Al Roker attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 14, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In an April 20 Instagram post, America's weatherman shared a hymn from his church's Easter mass that just happened to be his mom's favorite.

Sitting just a few rows from the choir, Roker and his family witnessed the triumphant "I Am the Bread of Life," a hymn typically performed in the Catholic Church. It sounded gorgeous on video; fans could imagine how powerful it must've been to witness the performance in person.

Roker's caption was heartfelt, and the star appeared relieved that he "made it through" the hymn despite the bittersweet emotions it invoked.

"Well, made it through 'I Am The Bread Of Life', my mom, Isabel Roker's favorite Easter hymn. This being her birthday, it was especially bittersweet. She would have been 88," he lovingly captioned.