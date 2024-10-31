What Is Heidi Klum's "Outerwordly" 2024 Halloween Costume? The Big Reveal (PICS)

The AGT Judge has given plenty of hints about her costume — and now we're just hours away from finding out what it is.

Heidiween is here!

America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum has long been the queen of Halloween, going all out in her costumes for decades. Remember the worm the internet couldn't stop talking about? There have been tons of unexpected ensembles she's worn since 2000, from the beautiful to the incredibly wild.

2024 is no different. Using clothing, makeup, and prosthetics, Klum fully transformed, going from supermodel to... who knows what on an Amazon Live stream. And though she's still keeping her costume under wraps until her annual Halloween party on the night of October 31, the dress, shawl, and facial wrinkles have viewers guessing she may be a certain famous alien.

“It will be outerworldly,” she told TODAY.com. “And there will be a lot of prosthetics again. I’m claustrophobic just thinking about it.”

Check back here on NBC Insider for updates about her official reveal.

Heidi Klum's 2024 Halloween costume

Klum could be getting made up as E.T., specifically in the scene when the little creature dresses up in his human host family's closet, donning a white dress accented with red florals, a shawl, wig, and hat. While getting ready on Amazon Live, the model pointed viewers to the gown she was wearing, indicating it was a major part of her costume. That's when observant fans couldn't help but notice it bore a striking resemblance to E.T.'s frock from that famous part of the movie.

Heidi Klum gets her prosthetics attached while Madam Adam does a tarot reading during Heidi Halloween 2024. Photo: Amazon Live

However, we still have a few hours to go until the hunch is confirmed — or proven to be completely off base.

Heidi Klum dropped hints all season

In September, Klum posted a video of herself getting fitted by a Hollywood prosthetics studio, hinting at another full-body transformation.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do," Klum told PEOPLE in 2023. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn't seen." She added, "My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down." Mission accomplished.

Heidi Klum gets her prosthetics attached during Heidi Halloween 2024. Photo: Amazon Live

During a 2023 live stream ahead of last year's Halloween costume reveal — which turned out to be an out-of-this-world peacock outfit — Klum confessed that she does feel pressure to top herself every year. "You know, I'm quite competitive with myself and the things I've done in the past," she said. "It either works or it doesn't," she said. "That's always the thing. And always fingers, toes, everything crossed that it works out."

"To all the costumes I've loved before … you'll never guess what this year has in store … see you at #HeidiHalloween 2024 🎃👻😱🦇🕸️🩸🖤," Klum captioned a throwback montage a couple weeks before the big moment. Well, did anyone guess?