Heidi Klum Says "You'll Never Guess" Her Halloween Costume This Year

What is the AGT Judge cooking up for this year?

It's nearly Heidi Klum's time to blow everyone away with another instantly iconic Halloween costume, and she's taken to social media to hype up the reveal!

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

In an October 24 Instagram video montage shared by Klum and set to Lana Del Rey's "Season Of The Witch," fans were treated to photos of her legendary costumes from over the years. From Jessica Rabbit to a futuristic half-cyborg alien to an elderly woman, Klum has proven time and time again that nobody takes Halloween as seriously as her — and the longtime America's Got Talent Judge promises 2024 will be another banner year!

Watch Heidi Klum's throwback Halloween costume montage here.

"To all the costumes I've loved before … you'll never guess what this year has in store … see you at #HeidiHalloween 2024 🎃👻😱🦇🕸️🩸🖤," Klum captioned.

Halloween is officially one week away, leading us to the obvious question: What exactly is Klum planning this year? Will it be something impressively realistic or bonkers-crazy? Or some combination of both, like her 2022 costume we lovingly call "the most terrifying worm anybody's ever seen?"

Historically, the more Klum teases her fans, the wilder her costumes are. The 51-year-old supermodel hyped up her famous worm costume two years ago as only she could!

RELATED: Inside the Creation of Heidi's Peacock Costume That Took Nearly 2,000 Hours to Make

Heidi Klum attends Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and smartwater at Marquee on October 31, 2013 in New York City; Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City; Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party presented by Party City and SVEDKA Vodka at LAVO New York on October 31, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum;

"This is going to be the craziest one yet," she said in an Instagram video featuring her getting into makeup. "I mean, this makes me so happy, you don't even know! Look at this thing! I love it! I might shed a little tear now! That is amazing!"

Although she claims fans will "never guess" her 2024 costume, we're certain it will be something nobody will forget anytime soon.

Heidi Klum admits to feeling the pressure of pulling off a great costume

It's not all social media teases and easy planning for Klum each year. There's a decent amount of anxiety about living up to her own high standards. During a 2023 livestream ahead of last year's Halloween costume reveal — which turned out to be an out-of-this-world peacock outfit — Klum revealed that she feels the pressure every year that comes with living up to such wild costumes.

"You know, I'm quite competitive with myself and the things I've done in the past," she said. "I also don't want to let my Halloween fans down."

Heidi Klum dresses as a Peacock and attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gotham/WireImage

Despite routinely blowing everyone away with her impressive transformations, Klum confessed she never knows for sure if her annual costume will work out.

"It either works or it doesn't," she said. "That's always the thing. And always fingers, toes, everything crossed that it works out."