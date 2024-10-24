Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Heidi Klum Says "You'll Never Guess" Her Halloween Costume This Year
What is the AGT Judge cooking up for this year?
It's nearly Heidi Klum's time to blow everyone away with another instantly iconic Halloween costume, and she's taken to social media to hype up the reveal!
In an October 24 Instagram video montage shared by Klum and set to Lana Del Rey's "Season Of The Witch," fans were treated to photos of her legendary costumes from over the years. From Jessica Rabbit to a futuristic half-cyborg alien to an elderly woman, Klum has proven time and time again that nobody takes Halloween as seriously as her — and the longtime America's Got Talent Judge promises 2024 will be another banner year!
Watch Heidi Klum's throwback Halloween costume montage here.
"To all the costumes I've loved before … you'll never guess what this year has in store … see you at #HeidiHalloween 2024 🎃👻😱🦇🕸️🩸🖤," Klum captioned.
Halloween is officially one week away, leading us to the obvious question: What exactly is Klum planning this year? Will it be something impressively realistic or bonkers-crazy? Or some combination of both, like her 2022 costume we lovingly call "the most terrifying worm anybody's ever seen?"
Historically, the more Klum teases her fans, the wilder her costumes are. The 51-year-old supermodel hyped up her famous worm costume two years ago as only she could!
RELATED: Inside the Creation of Heidi's Peacock Costume That Took Nearly 2,000 Hours to Make
"This is going to be the craziest one yet," she said in an Instagram video featuring her getting into makeup. "I mean, this makes me so happy, you don't even know! Look at this thing! I love it! I might shed a little tear now! That is amazing!"
Although she claims fans will "never guess" her 2024 costume, we're certain it will be something nobody will forget anytime soon.
Heidi Klum admits to feeling the pressure of pulling off a great costume
It's not all social media teases and easy planning for Klum each year. There's a decent amount of anxiety about living up to her own high standards. During a 2023 livestream ahead of last year's Halloween costume reveal — which turned out to be an out-of-this-world peacock outfit — Klum revealed that she feels the pressure every year that comes with living up to such wild costumes.
"You know, I'm quite competitive with myself and the things I've done in the past," she said. "I also don't want to let my Halloween fans down."
Despite routinely blowing everyone away with her impressive transformations, Klum confessed she never knows for sure if her annual costume will work out.
"It either works or it doesn't," she said. "That's always the thing. And always fingers, toes, everything crossed that it works out."