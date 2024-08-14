Heidi Klum Looked So Different with Brunette Hair as an Up-and-Coming Model

The AGT Judge is known for her blonde locks, but she's actually a natural brunette.

We know America's Got Talent Judge and supermodel Heidi Klum as a bubbly blonde who loves hosting Halloween parties, but once upon a time, she was a German teenager with amazing bone structure. And her signature blonde locks were actually brown.

Heidi Klum is a natural brunette

Klum began her career as a teenager in 1992 after winning a modeling contest, and you can see a throwback picture she posted from those days right here. You see a glimpse of the Klum we know today, but her eyebrows are thicker, her hair is darker, and her overall look is a bit different than what we know today.

Heidi Klum's kids inherited her looks and charisma

With her hair dark, she looks a lot like her daughter Leni, who still rocks her own naturally brunette shade from time to time. Klum herself made the comparison: in a throwback Instagram picture you can see here, Klum stares down the lens during her early modeling days. "@leniklum this is me at your age now 🙃❤️📸🤪," the AGT Judge captioned the pic. And they do give similar face. See Leni's hard stare here.

In fact, all of her kids have a bit of rizz. "We have a rule in the house," Klum joked to PEOPLE. "Rule number one is always to look cool, and rule number two is don't forget about rule number one. We have other rules, but the number-one rule is to always look cool."

Klum doesn't always want to get completely dolled up, and has been known to rock a no-makeup look on a night out. "When I am not working, I try to keep it very natural," Klum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "Most days I don’t wear any makeup but, if I am running errands, I use a bit of a light base to even out my skin tone and a bit of blush for my cheeks to give it a bit of a glow."

Klum's German roots and special talent

As a Judge on AGT, Klum sees a lot of talent...and a lot of not-talent. So she knows where her own strengths lie.

"I can sing, but not well!" Klum admitted during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I sing in the shower... usually people close their ears when I do." After Fallon pressed, Klum offered, "Do you want me to sing something? Like a German song? I have one German yodeling song I could do." She not only sang but fully yodeled, and the audience was majorly impressed.

