Heidi Klum's Got Talent: Watch the AGT Judge Yodel a German Song
"That sounded like it could be in a horror movie," joked Jimmy Fallon.
We all know America's Got Talent, and it turns out Heidi Klum's got talent, too — yodeling talent.
Whether it's playing games like "Box of Lies" or teasing her latest showstopping Halloween costume, the multi-talented actor, model, and TV personality is always a good sport when she stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
That includes the July 19, 2016 visit in which she showcased her hidden yodeling skills.
Klum was telling Jimmy Fallon how she deals with Simon Cowell's antics on AGT, and how one contestant's impressive singing led her to hit the Golden Buzzer.
"If you had to do a talent, what would your talent be, besides modeling?" Fallon asked. "Would you sing a song?"
"I can sing, but not well!" Klum admitted. "I sing in the shower... usually people close their ears when I do."
"We have Idris [Elba] microphones hanging around if you ever feel like doing anything," The Tonight Show Host responded, referring to a mic with the ability to add sound effects used earlier in the same episode. He brought one of the mics out from behind his desk.
"Do you want me to sing something? Like a German song? I have one German yodeling song I could do," she said, and the audience cheered.
Watch Heidi Klum yodel a German tune on The Tonight Show
Fallon turned on his microphone's chipmunk effect, taking Klum's voice to a high-pitched squeaky level. "That doesn't really sound much different than from my regular voice. I already have a high-pitched voice," she noted.
Klum started singing in German as The Roots joined in, turning her chipmunk-ified performance into a polka party.
She then took it up a notch when she started yodeling in an unbelievably high key, leading Fallon to exclaim, "That is fantastic!"
"That sounded like it could be in a horror movie," he joked after Klum finished, adding, "I would press the Golden Buzzer for you."
Maybe Klum will treat the America's Got Talent audience to some yodeling when the competition series returns for Season 19 to NBC on Tuesday, May 28.