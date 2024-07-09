Heidi Klum Appears to (Beautifully) Rock No Makeup While Out on the Town

Heidi Klum is a fashion and beauty chameleon. Whether she's wearing a dress out of belts or boots as pants, trust the America's Got Talent Judge's fun-loving spirit shines through. And this is true even when she's (seemingly) wearing no makeup.

Such was the case in late June, when Klum caught a performance of the Moulin Rouge musical without a stitch of makeup on. Well, that's how it appears, at least; the video Klum shared to Instagram from the outing is dark and a little grainy, but she seems to be rocking a wet-hair look and no glam at all. That said, she still looks glamorous. This is Heidi Klum, after all. Beauty is simply in her DNA.

Fans of Klum know this certainly isn't the first time she's posted a no-makeup look to social media. Back in March, she shared a TikTok of herself getting ready for an event that started with her bare face and ended with a seriously stunning blue makeup look.

But we have to say: The no makeup is equally as gorgeous. See her video from seeing Moulin Rouge, below.

"When I am not working, I try to keep it very natural," Klum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "Most days I don’t wear any makeup but, if I am running errands, I use a bit of a light base to even out my skin tone and a bit of blush for my cheeks to give it a bit of a glow."

Heidi Klum's beauty and style on AGT

Klum is currently judging another season of America's Got Talent, where she'll be switching up her hair and makeup looks as the episodes go on. Her look from Season 19, Episode 2 was particularly great: a floral blue dress with her hair styled long and flowing, matched with classic makeup.

Heidi Klum appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

To this day, Klum remains in love with being a Judge on AGT. "Nothing gets redundant, and nothing gets the same," she told Access Hollywood in 2022. "Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the Judges and Host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."