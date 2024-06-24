Heidi Klum's Dogs Uschi & Jäger Got Their Own Cake for Their 1st Birthday (PICS)

Emma Stone on Making Friendship Bracelets, Ripping Her Dress at the Oscars and Kinds of Kindness

Great news, everyone: dogs wearing party hats are here to help kick off your week!

It's even better than that, actually. America's Got Talent Judge and legendary model, Heidi Klum, took to Instagram on June 23 to commemorate the birthday of her two adorable German short-haired pointer puppies, Uschi and Jäger. The eight-photo carousel featured the two dogs posing in front of a delicious-looking bone-shaped birthday cake (decorated with sprinkles) before digging into their tasty treat!

"Happy Birthday Uschi & Jäger ❤️🐾❤️🐾," the AGT star captioned.

(Heidi, if you're reading this, the world needs more cute puppy pictures! Could you keep 'em coming?)

The 51-year-old mom of four brought the two pups home early in 2024.

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the AGT star explained that the puppues were a gift to her husband, rocker Tom Kaulitz, on his birthday a few months earlier.

"We had just lost our dog, and I had asked him if we were gonna get a new puppy. And he said, 'I'm not over our dog that passed,'" she revealed. "Obviously, I'm not either, but he was away on tour, and I got not only one but two puppies. I just thought it was nice for them. They were so cute. I saw the whole litter, and I just thought it would be nice for them. Sometimes we got to go to work, they have each other. And they can play with each other."

The pups are a reflection of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's relationship

The dogs' names are culturally significant to the couple, reflecting their German heritage and upbringing (Klum and Kaulitze were born in Germany).

"Uschi is a very traditional German name, so I just thought it was hilarious," Klum explained to Hudson. "Jäger means hunter."

Klum and Kaulitz — the guitarist for German rock band Tokio Hotel — have been married since February 2019, and the supermodel/supermom isn't afraid to express her love toward her beau whenever she is afforded the opportunity!

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner," she told People in 2020.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person," she continued. "I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."