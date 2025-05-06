Heidi Klum's Intimate Newborn Photos with Daughter Leni Are Breathtaking

The longtime AGT Judge was all smiles when her daughter was born.

Heidi Klum's oldest daughter, Leni, just turned 21 — and the former America's Got Talent Judge just shared the most intimate throwback photos to commemorate Leni's big day.

Although the supermodel-turned-AGT mainstay is taking a break from Season 20, she's still staying busy. On May 4, Klum celebrated her daughter's birthday by sharing two unbelievably sweet newborn photos of Leni from 2001. Long before Leni followed in her mom's modeling footsteps, she was just an itty-bitty baby who Klum couldn't get enough of.

“Happy Birthday Leni,” Klum captioned. "I love you with all my heart ❤️"

Leni was too cute as a baby, regardless of whether she was crying her head off in her mom's arms — Klum's smile says it all.

Fans are already quite familiar with Klum diving head-first into her daughter's birthday. Last year, the two memorably enjoyed a celebratory night out on the town in New York City, leading to some suitably epic photos.

Leni Klum speaks about her first magazine cover with her mom

When you share the same DNA as one of the most successful and well-known supermodels on the planet, you have an easier path toward stardom of your own. It didn't take long for Leni to find success in the modeling industry, and at the age of 16, she was photographed alongside her mom for the cover of Vogue Germany.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Leni opened up about how the experience was a dream come true for her.

Leni Olumi Klum and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup Artist would bring," Leni explained. "That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited."

Leni was "discovered" at age 12 — at a mall, no less.

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes," she recalled. "I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping."