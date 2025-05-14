Heidi Klum Broke the Cannes 2025 Dress Code with This Jaw-Dropping Outfit

The America's Got Talent Judge alum always plays by her own rules.

For legendary supermodels, dress codes are merely suggestions!

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On May 13, America's Got Talent Judge alum Heidi Klum stole the show — and turned plenty of heads — with her stunning look at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, Klum rocked a pink gown with a full leg slit and a long, long train. But it turns out, she actually broke the event's dress code with her choice.

According to the festival's official website, "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted." This rule is in addition to the new bylaws surrounding nudity.

While Klum abided by the "no nudity" clause, her dress is, indeed, very "voluminous." And it includes a train!

In any case, the outfit is beyond chic. See a photo for yourself, below:

Heidi Klum attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elie Saab designed the gown, which made Klum look like she was enveloped in pink flower petals. The illusion carried over to an extended train. It was another jaw-dropping fashion choice, proving once again that Klum's supermodel DNA knows no bounds — or dress codes of any kind.

Klum shared a few additional photos of herself and her rule-breaking gown, including one shot of her standing on a hotel balcony with her train flowing behind her.

Heidi Klum opens up about feeling her best in her 50s

Heidi Klum at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at The Earthshot Prize Dome on November 6, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Although the 51-year-old won't return to AGT in Season 20, she'll be with fans in spirit as Mel B is set to take her place at the Judges' desk. During a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mother of four candidly spoke about how her age is just a number.

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Intimate Newborn Photos with Daughter Leni Are Breathtaking

"To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do," Klum confessed. "It is, for me, just a number because I don't feel 50, you know? I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50,' but internally, I feel like I'm 25. I'm full of energy."

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Spot-On Secret to Aging and Embracing Her 50s: "I Don't Let..."

"My husband [Tom Kaulitz] is 33, and I know I have more energy than him, so I feel like, 'So far, so good.' I feel like I'm just gonna do what I always have done — again, the number for me or the birthday doesn't change anything for me," Klum revealed. "My passions are the same passions, I love to travel, [to] be there for my family."