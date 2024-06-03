The AGT Judge shared a brand new picture with all four of her kids.

Heidi Klum's Sons, Johan & Henry, Look Just Alike in Family Pic for Her 51st Birthday

America's Got Talent mainstay Heidi Klum celebrated her birthday over the weekend, but her two handsome sons are stealing away all the attention!

Klum turned 51 over the weekend on June 1 and she shared a glimpse of her special day on Instagram.

"All I could wish for 🥰❤️," the supermodel sweetly captioned.

Her kids and their friends joined in on the festivities taking place in this adorable family photo op, but it was her two oldest sons, Henry, 18, and Johan, 17, who stole the show. They're giving off strong twin vibes as they're all smiles in the picture.

"We have a rule in the house," Klum explained to PEOPLE earlier this year. "Rule number one is always to look cool, and rule number two is don't forget about rule number one. We have other rules, but the number-one rule is to always look cool."

So there you have it. Henry and Johan had no choice but to look effortless while celebrating their mom's birthday — the house rules dictated it!

How many kids does Heidi Klum have?

The AGT Judge who once famously yodeled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has four kids she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

Her oldest daughter, Leni, recently turned 20 in May, and fans are often stunned at how similar she looks to her mom. Leni has followed in Klum's supermodel footsteps in recent years, drawing comparisons to her mom whenever she poses in front of a camera!

In fact, the mother-daughter duo have been known to team up and participate in the same shoots whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Leni Olumi Klum and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

Klum's oldest son, Henry, will turn 19 this fall, and we're still reeling over this adorable baby picture she posted to social media last year to celebrate his 18th birthday. It doesn't get any cuter than this:

Johan is 17 and holds a special place in Klum's heart: He inspired a children's clothing line the AGT star launched in 2013!

"While the other kids are watching a movie, he'll sit down at his desk for 45 minutes and paint monsters one after another," she told Parents magazine years ago. "So he inspired me to create a line around monsters. Johan's very proud he was a part of it. Sometimes he wears his shirt and tells everyone, 'I painted this shirt!'"

Klum's youngest daughter, Lou, is 14 — and we're happy to report that she shares her mom's passion for celebrating Halloween to the fullest. As it turns out, the fourth time was the charm for Klum because her love for all things Halloween wasn't shared by any of her children until Lou came along in 2009.

"I was hoping that I would pass [my love for Halloween] on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou," Klum admitted to PEOPLE in 2021.