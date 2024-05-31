What's not to love about an AI version of Simon Cowell?

See Simon Cowell Sing (Kind of) and Transform Into the Witch Elphaba from Wicked

If anybody was on the fence about the ability of artificial intelligence in 2024, what transpired on Britain's Got Talent this week is enough to convince even the most skeptical that it's here to stay — and more powerful than we ever thought!

Simon Cowell discovers how mind-blowing artificial intelligence can be

Legendary Judge Simon Cowell discovered firsthand — for the second time in his illustrious AGT career — what captivating performers can pull off while harnessing the power of AI when he found himself (or at least a version of himself) performing as a witch on stage.

Yes, that's an AI-generated Simon Cowell singing as Elphaba from Wicked.

After so many seasons of AGT, we're sure fans thought they'd seen it all, but as it turns out, they haven't seen anything yet!

The revolutionary Act Rask AI took the opportunity to transform judges like Cowell, Bruno Toniloni, and Amanda Holden into iconic musical theater characters, and the looks on the Judges' faces say everything that needs to be said. The group is next-level!

"Okay, that was slightly uncomfortable at times," Cowell confessed after the performance. "However, I was asked this question early on about what makes a great audition or great performance, and it's being unique, being memorable; something you're gonna remember in about a week, a month, a year. That was on such a different level to what we've seen so far tonight, honestly. It was brilliant."

There you have it. The way to avoid Cowell's trademark stark criticism is to transform him into a singing green witch. Future AGT Acts, take note!

But, as we mentioned, this isn't the first time Cowell has gotten up close and personal with the recent advancements made in the world of artificial intelligence.

AGT fans remember Simon Cowell's first introduction to AI-powered Acts

During AGT Season 17, Metaphysic blew viewers' — and Judges' — minds when the revolutionary Act seamlessly transformed longtime AGT favorite Daniel Emmet into Cowell.

The Act garnered rave reviews from the Judges, with Sofia Vergara declaring, "I think it's scary, and I think it's fascinating at the same time."

And in a similar reaction to his recent short stint as Elphaba from Wicked, Cowell wasn't afraid to heap praise upon Metaphysic for pulling off something the world had never seen before:

"This is not the best Act of the night, this is the best Act of the series so far."